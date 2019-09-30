The BBC has admitted a complaint it received about Naga Munchetty also concerned her co-host Dan Walker.

But the public broadcaster said the complainant focused on Munchetty at the third and final stage of the complaints process.

Last week the BBC’s executive complaints unit (ECU) found that only Ms Munchetty breached impartiality guidelines during a 17 July programme, in which she discussed her personal experience of racism.

The ECU ruled that Ms Munchetty crossed the line when she condemned comments made by Donald Trump when he told female Democrat politicians to "go back" to their own countries.

Thousands of BBC licence payers have added their names to a petition calling for the corporation to reverse its judgment that Naga Munchetty breached editorial guidelines in the racism row.

Sir Lenny Henry, Gina Yashereand Adrian Lester also wrote to the BBC saying the decision was “flawed”, while several MPs have written to BBC director-general Lord Hall over the ruling.

David Jordan, the BBC’s director of editorial policy and standards, claimed last Friday that the complaint only concerned Ms Munchetty.

"I don’t think we’ve singled anyone out,” Mr Jordan said, when asked about the controversy on the broadcaster’s Newswatch programme.

“I’m afraid the Executive Complaints Unit deals with the complaints it gets, so some people say 'why isn’t Dan Walker being singled out in the same way'."

“The simple fact is we haven’t had a complaint.

“They are obliged to deal with the complaints they have, not the complaints they might like to have.”

Now the broadcaster was forced to admit it had received two complaints about Mr Walker, following a report in The Guardian.

It said an original complaint did refer to Mr Walker, with the member of the public describing him as “very unprofessional” and accusing him of “repeatedly expressing incredulity” that Mr Trump’s remarks could be defended.

The BBC argued that when the viewer was given the opportunity to appeal to the executive complaints unit, they were asked to clearly and concisely set out why they remained unsatisfied.

A spokesperson said a new version of the complaint “specifically focused on Ms Munchetty’s comments rather than Mr Walker’s, which is why this was the focus of the ECU investigation”.

"I've been told as a woman of colour to 'go home'..."@BBCNaga shares her experience as we discuss the reaction to comments made by President Trump. pic.twitter.com/u0HL5tEdgt — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) July 17, 2019

The original complaint had a subject line reading: “Blatant political bias from both presenters.”

A second complaint again focused on both hosts.

In upholding the complaint the BBC said: “Her comments went beyond what the guidelines allow for.”

More than 16,000 have now signed a petition in support of Ms Munchetty.

A BBC spokesman said: "The appeal to the ECU focused on comments by one presenter, but the statement from the executive team on Friday is clear, the BBC is not impartial on racism.

"Racism is not an opinion and it is not a matter for debate.

"Racism is racism. Naga has the very clear support of the top of the organisation."

Ms Munchetty is not facing any disciplinary action or reprimand.