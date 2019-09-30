A 17-year-old man has been arrested following a serious assault in Edinburgh.
An 18-year-old was rushed to hospital following the attack on Ferry Road Drive in the Pilton area of the city, at around 4.45pm on Monday.
Photographs emerged of a large police presence with at least nine cars spotted, with a nearby road blocked.
