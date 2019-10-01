SCOTLAND's computer games industry employs nearly 1300 people and generates £98.9m every year.

In 2018, it was estimated there were 91 companies working in the games development sector in Scotland.

But there are concerns that it could be negatively impacted by immigration policy, and an end to freedom of movement.

Industry figures have warned that post-Brexit, the sector which recruits a significant number of highly skilled citizens from around the EU, will make it more difficult to attract the staff they need.

Now migration minister Ben Macpherson is to hear first-hand from Scotland’s computer games industry about the potential impact of Brexit.

Speaking ahead of a round table discussion at Abertay University, in Dundee, Mr Macpherson said: “Brexit presents major challenges for all our creative industries and therefore it is vital to understand their concerns and what initiatives each sector could benefit from.

“The Scottish Government recognises the importance of the games sector to Scotland’s economy and this roundtable is an important opportunity to explore how UK immigration policies and any Brexit process could affect the industry.

“In an area like the games sector, where it is necessary to compete internationally for the best developers, designers and talent, we need migration policies that enable Scotland to maintain its strong reputation as an open, welcoming and attractive place to live and work.”

In April, Westminster's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee travelled to Dundee, a world-leading city for games development, following concerns over a £30,000 salary threshold for workers from outside of the UK could make it more difficult to recruit and retain staff.

Colin Anderson, Earthbound Games commercial director, told MPs having access to the widest talent pool available would be the preferred option for video game companies.

Professor Gregor White, Dean of Abertay University’s School of Design and Informatics, said: “As Europe’s leading university for computer games education, Abertay attracts some of the most talented students and academic staff in the world, so an immigration system that allows for smooth mobility is important to us as an institution.

“Having a diverse international mix on campus highly benefits the Abertay student experience, adds value to our research and supports the quality of our teaching.”

The Tier 2 (General) visa is the main visa category for bringing non-EU/EEA workers to the UK, and is restricted to skilled workers. The visas are restricted to jobs paying a minimum salary of £30,000 a year.

The Scottish Government has made available support grants of up to £4,000 for businesses to help them prepare for Brexit. In the past four years Scottish Enterprise has provided £11.5 million of financial support to some 40 games companies in Scotland.

The Scottish Government is currently engaging with the UK Government on the design of the UK’s future visa and immigration system, and urging the UK Government to minimise barriers for EU citizens.

All of Scotland’s population growth over the next 25 years is projected to come from migration.