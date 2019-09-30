This is dramatic moment police in Glasgow stopped a van following a chase through Govan – before the driver made off on foot.

Two officers were injured during the incident, which took place on Pacific Drive this morning.

Footage from the scene opposite the Village Hotel shows one police car dramatically crash into the white van to bring it to a halt.

The area then bursts into white smoke as the driver of the van attempts again to escape.

Credit: SunnyGovanMemories/Facebook

READ MORE: Two police officers injured after car chase through Glasgow

At this point, his tyres burst.

With the van now blocked in by police cars, the driver attempts to flee on foot – quickly followed by pursuing officers.

Police say they were looking for a van in Govan in relation to an ongoing investigation when they found the vehicle just after 10am – but the driver allegedly failed to stop.

Credit: SunnyGovanMemories/Facebook

A 37-year-old man has since been arrested and charged in connection with numerous road traffic offences.

He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court tomorrow.

As a result of the incident, two police officers were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for minor injuries.