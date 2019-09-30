OPPOSITION parties have rejected the SNP’s bid for a snap no-confidence vote in Boris Johnson and the UK Government as the rift remained over who should lead a replacement Government of National Unity.

Following cross-party talks at Westminster, Jeremy Corbyn maintained that as Leader of the Opposition he should take over if the Prime Minister did not survive a no-confidence vote.

But Jo Swinson, the Liberal Democrat leader, flatly rejected the possibility that her MPs could back Mr Corbyn as a caretaker premier.

The Scot said party whips would meet to discuss candidates to take over from Mr Johnson if he were ousted but again argued the Labour leader could not command majority support in the Commons.

"He simply does not have the numbers," declared Ms Swinson, referencing the 21 MPs exiled from the Conservative Party and the five within the Independent Group for Change[IGC].

"I have been crystal clear but I will be so again: Jeremy Corbyn is not going into No 10 on the basis of Liberal Democrats' votes."

The Labour leader first outlined his plans in August for a no-confidence vote followed by a temporary government under his leadership to secure an extension to Article 50 and then a general election.

And he remains resolute that he should be leader rather than other mooted candidates, such as veteran MP Ken Clarke or Dame Margaret Beckett, the former acting Labour leader.

"The position is quite simply this,” explained Mr Corbyn, “when a Government collapses, then the Leader of the Opposition is invited to form an administration."

The leaders - who met in Mr Corbyn's office with the SNP's Ian Blackford, Plaid Cymru's Liz Saville Roberts and the IGC's Anna Soubry - agreed not to hold a vote of no-confidence this week.

Ms Swinson said any such move while the PM was at the Tory conference in Manchester would "play into Boris Johnson's hands".

Mr Corbyn said manoeuvres to force Mr Johnson to comply with the Benn Act, which orders the PM to ask Brussels for a delay if no Brexit deal is backed by MPs by October 19, remained on the table.

So also, he said, did seizing control of the Commons schedule to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

"There are no signs that the Prime Minister has even made an application of any sort, or indeed any proposals, to the EU thus far," claimed the Labour leader.

Later in the Commons, Simon Clarke, the Treasury Minister, urged MPs to “watch this space” when told Brexit would not happen on October 31 unless MPs agreed a new deal.

The SNP’s Patrick Grady told the minister: "The best way to stop the speculation and the uncertainty would be for the Government to accept there's a majority in this House that will not let a no-deal happen and, therefore, if the House does not agree a deal, we will not in fact be leaving on October 31."

Mr Clarke replied: "All I'd say to him is watch this space."

Meanwhile, Downing St revealed that the EU would receive detailed papers from the Government this week as talks to negotiate a deal ramp up ahead of the looming Brexit deadline on October 31.

Asked whether the PM was prepared to request an extension to Article 50 when he meets other leaders at the European Council on October 17/18, his spokesman replied: "The purpose of the summit from the Prime Minister's point of view is to seek to agree a deal. He has said on many occasions that we are leaving on October 31."

No 10 refused to be drawn on whether Cabinet had been briefed on how the Tory leader planned to get around the demands of the Benn Act, which calls on the PM to ask for an extension if a deal has not been agreed by October 19.

"I don't have anything further to add, other than that we will comply with the law and leave on October 31," said the spokesman.

Cabinet will not meet this week due to the Tory conference in Manchester taking place, with the next gathering scheduled for next week.

Downing Street confirmed Mr Johnson would not return to London to take questions from MPs on Wednesday.

He instead plans to send Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to stand in for him during Prime Minister's Questions while he remains in Manchester at the conference, which he is due to address on Wednesday.

A minister from each department has remained in London in case there are urgent questions to answer in the Commons while the conference is going on.