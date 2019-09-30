The BBC has overturned its decision to uphold a complaint made against presenter Naga Munchetty after she spoke about racism on air.

BBC director-general Tony Hall is understood to have personally reviewed the original decision.

Ms Munchetty was the subject of a complaint after an on-air debate with co-presenter Dan Walker, shortly after Donald Trump tweeted "go back home" comments, related to four US congresswomen.

Last week the BBC’s executive complaints unit (ECU) found that only Ms Munchetty breached impartiality guidelines during the July 17 programme, in which she discussed her personal experience of racism.

The ECU ruled that Ms Munchetty crossed the line when she condemned comments made by Donald Trump when he told female Democrat politicians to "go back" to their own countries.

Mr Hall said: “In this instance, I don’t think Naga’s words were sufficient to merit a partial uphold of the complaint around the comments she made.

“There was never any sanction against Naga and I hope this step makes that absolutely clear."

Thousands of BBC licence payers added their names to a petition calling for the corporation to reverse its judgment that Naga Munchetty breached editorial guidelines in the racism row.

Sir Lenny Henry, Gina Yashereand Adrian Lester also wrote to the BBC saying the decision was “flawed”, while several MPs have written to BBC director-general Lord Hall over the ruling.

David Jordan, the BBC’s director of editorial policy and standards, claimed last Friday that the complaint only concerned Ms Munchetty.

It was later learned that Mr Walker had also been subject to the complaint at an early stage.

"I've been told as a woman of colour to 'go home'..."@BBCNaga shares her experience as we discuss the reaction to comments made by President Trump. pic.twitter.com/u0HL5tEdgt — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) July 17, 2019

Mr Hall wrote to all members of staff to clarify that there was no finding against Munchetty, effectively overturning it.

"Racism is racism and the BBC is not impartial on the topic," he wrote. "There was never a finding against Naga for what she said about the President's tweet.

"Many of you asked that I personally review the decision of the ECU. I have done so. I have looked carefully at all the arguments that have been made and assessed all of the materials. I have also examined the complaint itself.

"It was only ever in a limited way that there was found to be a breach of our guidelines. These are often finely balanced and difficult judgements.

"But, in this instance, I don't think Naga's words were sufficient to merit a partial uphold of the complaint around the comments she made.

"There was never any sanction against Naga and I hope this step makes that absolutely clear. She is an exceptional journalist and presenter and I am proud that she works for the BBC."