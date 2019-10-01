A historic battlefield which saw the final defeat of one of Scotland’s greatest military commanders has gone up for sale.

History enthusiasts are being offered the chance to snap up Carbisdale battlefield near Bonar Bridge in Sutherland for offers over £70,000.

The site is where, in 1650, James Graham, the 1st Marquis of Montrose, fought his last battle in support of the Royalist cause.

The 17th-century military genius, poet and patriotic Scot, who became known as the Great Montrose, had led his outnumbered army to six successive victories against the Covenanters in the space of a year.

His tactical brilliance, leadership and sheer daring helped him to consistently beat the odds. In fact, 300 years on, Field Marshal Montgomery would quote his line about daring “to win or lose it all” to inspire the troops on the eve of D-Day.

The site where he met his defeat comprises 53 acres of heather moor, pine woodland and open burns.

The battlefield, one hour’s drive from Inverness, is approached by a private lane and sits in an elevated position with views to the Kyle of Sutherland.

Estate agents Bell Ingram, who are marketing the land, say almost half of it is designated as native woodland, but a spot could be found at the site to build a family home, subject to planning approval.

The nearest railway station is a 10 minute walk from the battlefield, while the nearest pub is a 25-minute walk or 10-minute cycle ride away.

Joanne Stennett, from Bell Ingram, said: “This is a unique opportunity to own your piece of Scottish history in the form of Carbisdale Battlefield.

“Almost half the ground is designated as Native Woodland by the Forestry Commission Scotland, and there is an opportunity to improve and extend the native species across the whole area to create a significant block of eco-friendly land.

“Alternatively, a mix of amenity and commercial woodland is also possible, with the benefit of current government funding for tree planting.

“No application has yet been made for a dwelling house, but a site could be found, subject to necessary planning consents, for the sensitive development of a family house in keeping with the beautiful surroundings.”

Following a defeat at Philiphaugh in 1645, Montrose fled abroad, only to be re- appointed Lord-Lieutenant of Scotland by Charles II and return to Scotland in 1650.

In March 1650, he landed in Orkney, then moved south to try to raise an army of Highlanders. However, on April 27, 1650, his small force was defeated at the Battle of Carbisdale.

The battle was a decisive victory for the Covenanter forces against Montrose, with his forces routed almost without firing a shot.

Montrose himself escaped the field but he was handed over to the Covenanters a few days later and taken to Edinburgh to hear his sentence, then hung, drawn and quartered on May 21, 1650.

Carbisdale also marks the end of the internal struggles within Scotland’s Wars of the Three Kingdoms. Their agreement with Charles II meant the Covenanters came into open conflict with Oliver Cromwell and the Protectorate instead, rather than Royalists.