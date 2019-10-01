A special set of postage stamps depicting characters from bestselling children’s story The Gruffalo will be issued by the Royal Mail to mark the book’s 20th anniversary.
The Gruffalo, written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler, has sold more than 14.5 million copies worldwide and it has been translated into more than 84 languages since it was released in 1999.
The first six stamps follow the original story of Mouse, who travels through a wood meeting other animals, scaring them off with tales of his ‘imaginary’ friend – the fearsome Gruffalo.
The final four stamps are featured in a brand new illustration that Scheffler was commissioned to create by the Royal Mail.
It shows the Gruffalo alongside four other characters: Owl, Snake and Fox, who react in alarm to the creature, and Mouse, who smiles knowingly.
The stamps will be available on general sale at 7,000 Post Offices across the UK from October 10.
Daryl Shute, The Gruffalo brand director for production company Magic Light, said: “In working with the Royal Mail to release a set of beautiful stamps, we feel that the much-loved Gruffalo has really been commemorated in this special year.”
The Gruffalo has won numerous awards including the UK’s best-selling picture book in 2000, and the Blue Peter Best Book To Read Aloud award.
It was voted the Best Bedtime Story in a BBC poll in 2009.
The story has also been adapted into a West End theatre production and an Oscar-nominated animated film.
Philip Parker, from the Royal Mail, said: “We celebrate 20 years of The Gruffalo with these charming stamps, and are delighted that Axel has taken us back to the deep, dark wood with his new illustrations of the much-loved characters.”
A full set of all 10 stamps, which is available in a special presentation pack including a Gruffalo snakes and ladders game, will go on sale at £12.20.
