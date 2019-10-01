More than 60 dogs have been rescued by the Scottish SPCA following a raid at an address in Moray.

In a joint effort with Moray Council and Police Scotland, inspectors from the Scottish SPCA raided a property after concerns were raised about animals' welfare.

Trading standards officers were alerted to the dogs plight after spotting several adverts of puppies for sale on the Gumtree website.

The dogs are now being cared for by the Scottish SPCA’s dedicated animal care teams.

Of the dogs were seized during the initial raid, two were pregnant at the time and Scotland’s animal welfare charity is now caring for 78.

The dogs have been taken into care

Kirsteen Campbell, chief executive of the Scottish SPCA, said: “Sadly, many of the dogs we’ve taken are showing signs of disease and infection consistent with intensive breeding.

“Our animal care and veterinary experts have been selflessly working around the clock to provide care for these poor animals since the raid. Whilst it is an immense challenge, the main thing is these dogs are all receiving an amazing amount of love and care.”

“It costs an average of £15 per day to care for a single dog, but money is no object now these dogs are in a safe place.

"Many of these dogs need ongoing veterinary care and we are going through a lot of food and supplies for the puppies. Any support members of the public can provide is most welcome.”

“We cannot comment further on the specific details of this case as it is a live investigation.”

Moray Council's Trading Standards Manager said the multi-agency approach taken by Moray Council, the Scottish SPCA and Police Scotland was vital.

The spokesman said: “Our officers’ remit is to deal with consumer protection, however a situation like this throws up many issues which requires the expertise of different agencies.

“I’m pleased that through collaborative working, we’ve been able to safeguard the welfare of the puppies and stop future customers from being exploited. The puppies are now in the experienced and able hands of the Scottish SPCA.”