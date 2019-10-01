The family of a man who died following an explosion and fire at a city tenement have thanked those who tried to save him.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Edinburgh's Fountainbridge area at around 5pm on Tuesday September 10.

The body of Gordon Sievewright, 69, from Edinburgh, was found inside the four-storey building.

Police and the fire service are still investigating the cause of the blaze and road closures remain in place in the area as structural damage is assessed.

The fire engulfed the flat Pic: PA

In a statement released through Police Scotland, the family of Mr Sievewright said: "As a family we are deeply shocked and saddened at Gordon's passing.

"We would like to thank the police and the other emergency services for their efforts and ongoing sensitivity.

"We would also like to express our gratitude to the members of the public who risked their own safety to try and assist both Gordon and anyone else who may have been in the building in the immediate aftermath of the explosion."

People were evacuated from some nearby properties as emergency services dealt with the incident.

Police said the fire caused extensive damage to the building and left neighbouring properties also needing a thorough structural assessment.

Chief Inspector Scott Richardson said: "I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Mr Sievewright as they come to terms with their loss. They have asked that their privacy be respected at this difficult time.

"Our investigation into what caused the fire remains ongoing and since the incident happened there has been a lot of work undertaken at the scene.

"I understand this has caused disruption to local residents and businesses, however I want to reassure everyone that our main priority is the safety of the public and those working at the site.

"We continue to work to determine the full circumstances of the incident and the road closures will remain in place at this time.

"I would like to thank our partners for their assistance and the public for their continued patience and cooperation."