AN SNP councillor has been criticised after saying he wants to send an English-born MP “homeward” as part of his bid to replace him.

Graham Lindsay made the comment about Tory Luke Graham in a video asking SNP members to select him as their Westminster candidate in Ochil & South Perthshire.

Mr Lindsay who represents Clackmannanshire East and is his party’s education spokesman on Clackmannanshire Council, later claimed he had meant “homeward to Perth”.

However he makes no mention of Perth in his campaign video.

Instead he says: “Tory policy by Luke Graham is ripping through our communities, whether that be Brexit, universal credit or rises in pension age.

“I believe I’m the right person to expose Luke and his harmful policies and send him homeward. This is my patch, I love this place.”

In a tweet promoting the video, Cllr Lindsay also stressed his local roots, writing: “Born, bred and having lived in the constituency all my life, I am no stranger to stepping forward for my community.”

Mr Graham, who was elected the MP for Ochil & South Perthshire in 2017, was born in Swindon to an English mother and Scots-Irish father.

He said: “The mask has slipped - this is the kind of negative, divisive language at the heart of the SNP. If Mr Lindsay wants me to go home, he can pay for my taxi to Auchterarder.

“It’ll be a cheap trip.”

In response to Mr Graham’s criticism, Mr Lindsay tweeted: “Classic Tory tactics - accuse others of being divisive when it's Tory policy to make our European citizens so unwelcome. “Scotland's borders will always be open to everyone. Luke's hometown is Perth.

“Homeward ... to Perth. This is a little silly, I think someone's a wee bit #Feart.”

However the Ochil & South Perthshire constituency runs up to the outskirts of Perth.

The previous SNP MP in the seat, Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh, also lived in Glasgow.

The result of the internal SNP selection is due on Friday.

Scottish Tory whip at Holyrood Maurice Golden said: “This is Nationalist politics at work. It’s not civic. It’s not progressive. It’s what is has always been. An ugly and divisive ideology.”

Fellow Tory MSP Rachael Hamilton tweeted: “Telling an elected Member of Parliament born in England to go home is surely language that Nicola Sturgeon cannot condone and she will tell Mr Lindsay that his chances of seeking SNP candidate nomination are no longer viable?”

The SNP have been asked for comment.