A room at the Tory conference in Manchester has been locked down during an emergency incident, understood to be a bust-up.
Witnesses say police and paramedics are attending an incident in an area being used by the Press and media. Officers were seen entering the 'International Lounge' with journalists "evacuated" from around press room at the Manchester Central Convention Complex.
The Sun reports that Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown was one of those involved in the incident, although details of what occurred are not yet clear.
This is the press scrum after a police incident occurred at Tory conference. Nobody allowed in here where it's said to have taken place. pic.twitter.com/ASBAmtx4OV— Emilio Casalicchio (@e_casalicchio) October 1, 2019
READ MORE: Scottish Conservatives back vote after Alex Salmond trial
One source said: "They have let us back in the press room but part of the Exchange Hall is still blocked off by the police."
"Apparently, there was an incident in the International Lounge, which is a partitioned area in the hall."
Other reports on social media suggest it may have been a "bust-up" at a sponsored lounge. A Norwegian MP attending the event told the Guido Fawkes political blog that there been a 'misunderstanding'.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment