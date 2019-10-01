A room at the Tory conference in Manchester has been locked down during an emergency incident, understood to be a bust-up.

Witnesses say police and paramedics are attending an incident in an area being used by the Press and media. Officers were seen entering the 'International Lounge' with journalists "evacuated" from around press room at the Manchester Central Convention Complex. 

The Sun reports that Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown was one of those involved in the incident, although details of what occurred are not yet clear. 

READ MORE: Scottish Conservatives back vote after Alex Salmond trial 

One source said: "They have let us back in the press room but part of the Exchange Hall is still blocked off by the police."

"Apparently, there was an incident in the International Lounge, which is a partitioned area in the hall."

Other reports on social media suggest it may have been a "bust-up" at a sponsored lounge. A Norwegian MP attending the event told the Guido Fawkes political blog that there been a 'misunderstanding'. 