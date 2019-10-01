ONE of Scotland’s most senior police officers has urged politicians to tone down their incendiary language on Brexit in case it feeds extremism.

Police Scotland Deputy Chief Constable Will Kerr told a Holyrood committee that some of the language being used was making it more difficult to "police the environment".

Strongly held views “must be expressed peacefully and lawfully," he said.

Boris Johnson was last week criticised for referring to the law preventing a no-deal Brexit as the “Surrender Act” and dismissing a warning about death threats to MPs as “humbug”.

It led to a public debate on whether he had overstepped the mark, however the Prime Minister said he intended to keep using the phrase.

DCC Kerr was giving evidence to MSPs about his force’s Brexit contingency planning.

He said: “One of our biggest concerns is the unpredictability of the environment that we face at the moment in terms of the reaction of the public to rapidly evolving and rapidly changing events. And in that rapidly changing environment, words and behaviour matter.

"So the importance of temperate and responsible language and behaviour from those in positions of civic leadership - from politicians, from anybody who has a degree of leadership responsibility across Scotland and wider - cannot be overstated.

"People are entitled to express strongly held views, and there are a range of strongly held views on this issue, and Police Scotland will protect that right to express those strongly held views, but they must be expressed peacefully and lawfully.

“Some of the language being used makes it more difficult to police the environment, and I think it's very important that we have an open and transparent debate about that issue."