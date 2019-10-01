Absence from work poses a potentially significant cost to employers, with mental ill health being an increasingly frequent cause of both short and long term absence.

Work-related stress is one of the most common causes of long term absence with reasons ranging from workload and management style, to personal health issues and issues in employees’ personal lives.

It’s worthwhile addressing absence at an early stage and making employee wellbeing a greater priority.

Happy Employees Make for a Happy and Productive Workplace

Recognising that employees have other priorities outside the workplace and offering solutions such as flexible working, flexi hours or flexi time or allowing work from home, where appropriate, can greatly improve employee productivity and wellbeing.

Poor management style can be an issue which causes great stress for employees, particularly if it is perceived as bullying or harassment.

Management training and having robust procedures and processes may be of use in addressing this.

Harassment also remains an issue which can be a huge cause of workplace stress and absence. A survey on behalf of the BBC last year found that around half of women and one fifth of men have experienced some form of sexual harassment in their workplace, with a significant majority feeling they could not report it.

Ensuring that such incidents are not occurring in the workplace and seeking to address any cultural issues which may give rise to harassment, or deter reporting it, is also advisable.

