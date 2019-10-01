Hurricane Lorenzo is moving over the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading towards Europe and the UK, bringing wind, rain and flood warnings with it.

The powerful storm has calmed slightly from being a Category 5 hurricane to a Category 2, with the UK expected to be hit with 105mph winds.

Lorenzo is forecast to hit the UK on Thursday night going into Friday after it hits the Azores off Portugal on Tuesday.

But will Scotland be affected?

After major flooding in the north of Scotland over the weekend, the Met Office has warned that there is more “unsettled” and “wet and windy” weather to come.

Scotland is expected to get heavy rain and high winds with the West more likely to be affected on Monday going into Tuesday.

Temperatures will drop to -2C in Scotland and northern England on Wednesday with the possibility of the fist sighting of snow this season. Scotland’s mountains are to “accumulate snow on the highest ground”, according to Met Office forecaster Steven Keates.

With Lorenzo due to hit the UK on Thursday, Scotland is expected to face very strong winds and even “coastal gales” that will continue through to Friday before it travels down South.

The remnants of the hurricane are predicted to move away from the UK on Friday night, although it will still be wet and windy throughout the weekend.

England and Wales are thought to get the worst of the hit. Met Office meteorologist Mark Wilson said: “In England there are 72 localised flood warnings and 180 flood alerts, and in Wales there are 13 localised flood warnings and 23 flood alerts.”