THE First Minister has accused the Conservatives of failing to prioritise Scottish interests after the interim Scottish Tory leader brought the party "into line with the UK government" by being open to a no-deal Brexit.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said Jackson Carlaw had done "the right thing" by reversing former leader Ruth Davidson's opposition to a no-deal outcome, effectively toeing the party line.

Announcing the move at the Conservative conference in Manchester on Sunday, Mr Carlaw said he would back Prime Minister Boris Johnson regardless of whether he secures a deal with the bloc before the October 31 deadline.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has previously said he would rather be "dead in a ditch" than ask EU leaders for a further extension to Article 50.

When she was leader Ms Davidson would not support leaving without a deal.

She pushed for an agreement that would mean the UK remained part of the European Single Market and Customs Union.

Mr Jack told STV he had been approached about the U-turn by Carlaw but insisted he had not put any pressure on him to make the change.

The Scottish secretary said: "(Carlaw) certainly consulted other MSPs, he consulted me and I know that Ruth was aware of his position."

Asked if he had put any pressure on Mr Carlaw, Mr Jack replied: "Absolutely none whatsoever.

"But he's brought the Scottish Conservatives into line with the UK Government.

"He is his own man, he has stated his position very clearly and I think he's done the right thing."

Nicola Sturgeon said in response: "Confirmation that the interests of the Scottish people and economy are not the priority for the Tories."

Asked about the change of policy at the conference, Mr Carlaw said: “Ruth has got very firm views. Everybody has views on Brexit.

“My preference is for a negotiated way out. It always has been. But I’m not someone who has argued that the roof will fall in on the world in an alternative scenario if we have properly prepared for it.

“I think the effort now to properly prepare for it is underway. There are a whole series of other agreements that will apply irrespective of whether we come out of the European Union with the broader comprehensive deal that we all want to see happen.

“Far more damaging is the endless drift, three years after we voted, three years of businesses not knowing whether they’re going to end up.

“Another six-month extension does not guarantee that anything will be any different at the end of it. At some point you have to say, we have to move on, and I think we are at that point now.”

Writing in July, Ms Davidson said: “When I was debating against the pro-Brexit side in 2016, I don’t remember anybody saying we should crash out of the EU with no arrangements in place to help maintain the vital trade that flows uninterrupted between Britain and the European Union.

“I don’t think the Government should pursue a No-Deal Brexit and, if it comes to it, I won’t support it.”