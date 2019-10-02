RANGERS and Mike Ashley's Sports Direct are due to face off again in a High Court hearing in London on Wednesday.

The latest round in the battles is scheduled to kick off in the Commerical Court at 10.30am in front of judge Lionel Persey QC.

The directions hearing is expected to examine the position of both parties and explore whether there is any possibility of the issues being settled.

In August, Rangers were due to pay Sports Direct nearly half a million pounds in legal fees Mike Ashley's company won an injunction banning the use of Hummel-branded kit from next season.

It comes after the Ibrox side were told that it faced paying out millions of pounds in damages after ruled that the club breached its agreement with Sports Direct by failing to offer the retailer the chance to match its current deal with Hummel.

Judge Lionel Persey QC in the High Court in London ruled in July that Rangers should now pay the retail giant substantial compensation which could run to “many millions of pounds”.

He also hit the club with an injunction preventing it from continuing in its deal with sports merchandising firm Elite and Danish sportswear brand Hummel.

Fans will still be able to buy kits for the forthcoming season, but for the 2020/21 campaign the judgment suggests that Rangers will be forced to enter another deal with Mr Ashley or seek his approval for an alternative agreement.

In a statement after the July judgment Rangers said: "Rangers would like to reassure supporters that matters concerning the litigation currently being brought against it by SDI Retail Services Limited are not as reported.

"Rangers was disappointed by the terms of the recent court judgment but respects the decision of the court and will meet any financial award made by the court.

"No such award has yet been decided and at this stage Rangers does not even know how much will be sought. Contrary to some reports, the judge has not determined that the contractual cap on damages will not apply.

"Rangers would also like to reassure supporters that no steps have been taken to stop supporters being able to buy this Season’s Replica Kits."