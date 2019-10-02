ALISTER Jack will today announce at the Conservative conference in Manchester a new Growth Deal for Scotland, the ninth, amounting to £25 million for Argyll and Bute.

To date, the UK Government has committed £1.4 billion to the programme, aimed at boosting local economies across Scotland’s cities and regions and which will create tens of thousands of jobs over the next 10 to 15 years.

In July, Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, pledged £300 million to ensure all parts of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland were covered by growth deals.

The one for Argyll and Bute means there are just two parts of Scotland, Falkirk and the Islands, which are not yet covered by the programme but deals for these areas, the UK Government insists, will be announced in the near future.

"Our City and Growth Deal programme is already having a transformative effect across Scotland,” declared the Scottish Secretary.

He went on: "In Aberdeen, for example, the City Deal-funded Oil and Gas Technology Centre is at the heart of efforts to maximise the continued potential of the North Sea oil and gas industry.

"Among scores of other projects we are supporting, is Edinburgh's hugely exciting new concert hall, the Dunard Centre, and we are funding a Tartan Centre in Stirling that will attract visitors from around the world.

"We are investing heavily in research and development in our universities and, together, these projects can transform the Scottish economy,” insisted Mr Jack.

He added: "I was delighted when the Prime Minister committed to completing the programme in Scotland and I'm extremely pleased today to announce a real boost for Argyll and Bute.

"Strengthening the Scottish economy is a key priority for us. This Conservative Government is delivering for Scotland."

As with previous deals, the UK Government commitment is expected to lead to additional investment by the Scottish Government and local partners.

The Scotland Office stressed how the City Deals were part of Government moves to boost Scotland’s economy. They also include:

*a £1.25bn contract to build the Royal Navy's new Type 31 frigate, which will secure jobs at Rosyth;

*£211m of support for farmers, which resolves a long-standing issue over Common Agricultural Policy allocations;

*bringing the COP26 international climate change conference to Glasgow and

*Contracts for Difference support for six more offshore and island wind farms in Scotland.

It also pointed out how at the weekend it was announced that the Scottish Government's Budget would receive an extra £290m as a result of a new hospital building programme in England; a sum, which was on top of an additional £1.2bn in the recent spending review.

The Argyll and Bute Growth Deal follows those for: Glasgow; Aberdeen; Inverness and the Highlands; Edinburgh and South East Scotland; Stirling and Clackmannanshire; Tay Cities; Ayrshire and Moray.