A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman at a tower block in Aberdeen.
It comes after the body of Margaret Robertson, 54, was found in a flat at Promenade Court on Friday afternoon.
Police launched a murder inquiry following the discovery.
Officers said previously that they were keen to speak to anyone who may have seen Ms Robertson between last Tuesday and when she was found.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.