A major outage is impacting social media users across the globe with Twitter currently experiencing issues with Tweetdeck, DMs and their main service overall.
Reports show a major outage across the globe with the social media giant investigating the issue.
As part of the system outage, Tweetdeck and DMs were also down.
Twitter confirmed: "We've been experiencing outages across Twitter and TweetDeck. You might have had trouble Tweeting, getting notifications, or viewing DMs. We're currently working on a fix, and should be back to normal soon."
Pictures are also not loading on the social media platform.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.