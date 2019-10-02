A major outage is impacting social media users across the globe with Twitter currently experiencing issues with Tweetdeck, DMs and their main service overall.

Reports show a major outage across the globe with the social media giant investigating the issue. 

As part of the system outage, Tweetdeck and DMs were also down. 

Twitter confirmed: "We've been experiencing outages across Twitter and TweetDeck. You might have had trouble Tweeting, getting notifications, or viewing DMs. We're currently working on a fix, and should be back to normal soon."

HeraldScotland: Outage map via DownDetector Outage map via DownDetector

Pictures are also not loading on the social media platform.