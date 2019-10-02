Scotland Secretary Alister Jack has suggested that “one of the left-wing” bank holidays could be replaced by a “Union Day” bank holiday.

In a panel at the Conservative Party Conference, he quipped that a new holiday could be created to celebrate the union. 

Answering a question on whether the Government should create a Union Day bank holiday at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, Mr Jack asked: “Are we replacing it with another bank holiday by any chance?”

When pushed on his answer by the panel chair, Mr Jack said: “Yes, we could get rid of one of the left-wing ones.”

Following some laughter from the crowd, he added: “Bring in a Union Day.” 