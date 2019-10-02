From Thursday 16 January to Sunday 2 February 2020, musicians from across the world will take part in over 300 events in venues throughout Glasgow for the UK's premier celebration of celtic music.
Here's a full list of act, venues and prices ahead of Celtic Connections 2020.
THURSDAY 16 JANUARY
Opening Night: The GRIT Orchestra - 'The Declaration'
GRCH: Main Auditorium, 7:30pm
From £24.20 plus transaction fee
FRIDAY 17 JANUARY
Breabach & Guests with Seamus Egan Project
GRCH: Main Auditorium, 7:30pm
From £22.00 plus transaction fee
Dìleab: Air a’ Chuan
GRCH: New Auditorium, 7:30pm
From £15.40 plus transaction fee
Archieology: Archie Fisher 80th with friends Barbara Dickson & Rab Noakes
Mitchell Theatre, 7:30pm
From £17.60 plus transaction fee
Lost Map presents Pictish Trail and Rozi Plain
Saint Luke’s, 7:30pm
From £18.70 plus transaction fee
Fat-Suit: ‘Waifs & Strays’ & special guests
Drygate, 7:30pm
From £16.50 plus transaction fee
New Tradition: Gillian Fleetwood, Rebecca Hill and Sarah MacNeil
Tron Theatre, 8pm
From £16.50 plus transaction fee
Colonel Mustard & The Dijon 5 and support
Old Fruitmarket, 9:30pm
From £19.80 plus transaction fee
SATURDAY 18 JANUARY
Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn with Allt
City Halls, 7:30pm
From £24.20 plus transaction fee
The GRIT Orchestra - Martyn Bennett's Grit & Bothy Culture
Barrowland Ballroom, 7.30pm
From £24.20 plus transaction fee
Cam Penner & Jon Wood with Midnight Skyracer
GRCH: New Auditorium 7.30pm
From £17.60 plus transaction fee
Stockton's Wing and Mná
Saint Luke’s, 7:30pm
From £22.00 plus transaction fee
Peggy Seeger & Calum MacColl
Mitchell Theatre, 7.30pm
From £17.60 plus transaction fee
John Craigie and support
CCA, 7:30pm
From £16.50 plus transaction fee
Blazin' Fiddles & Special Guest Emily Smith and support
GRCH: Main Auditorium 8pm
From £22 plus transaction fee
Ceòlas – 25th Anniversary Concert
Old Fruitmarket, 8pm
From £18.70 plus transaction fee
Ben Miller & Anita MacDonald and support
Strathclyde Suite, 8pm
From £16.50 plus transaction fee
Noah Gundersen and support
Tron Theatre, 8pm
From £18.70 plus transaction fee
Celtic Connections Ceilidh Dances
Maryhill Community Central Halls, 8pm
£15.40 plus transaction fee
SUNDAY 19 JANUARY
New Voices: Padruig Morrison
GRCH: Strathclyde Suite, 1pm
From £13.75 plus transaction fee
Hazy Recollections
Drygate, 2pm
£14.30 plus transaction fee
Lucy Rose and Rory Butler
GRCH: New Auditorium, 7:30pm
From £22.00 plus transaction fee
Hamish Napier: The Woods with Sarah-Jane Summers: Owerset
Mitchell Theatre, 7:30pm
From £19.80 plus transaction fee
Tyler Childers and support
Saint Luke’s, 7:30pm
From £16.50 plus transaction fee
Robert Vincent and Amy Papiransky
Òran Mór, 7:30pm
From £16.50 plus transaction fee
A Celebration of Women in Piping
GRCH: Strathclyde Suite, 8pm
From £16.50 plus transaction fee
Dervish & Special Guests: The Great Irish Songbook
Main Auditorium, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, 7.30pm
£24.20 plus transaction fee
MONDAY 20 JANUARY
Dementia Friendly Concert: Calum Morrison & Catherine Tinney
GRCH: Strathclyde Suite, 1:30pm
Free (ticketed)
Iris DeMent and Pieta Brown
GRCH: Main Auditorium, 7:30pm
From £24.20 plus transaction fee
TUESDAY 21 JANUARY
Brew & A Blether
Mackintosh at The Willow, 1pm
From £11 plus transaction fee
Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters and support
Mitchell Theatre, 7:30pm
From £16.50 plus transaction fee
The Big Fling - Scottish Dance Band Extravaganza
GRCH: Main Auditorium, 7.30pm
From £22 plus transaction fee
Tommy Emmanuel and Rodney Branigan
City Halls, 8pm
From £28.60 plus transaction fee
Cathal McConnell Trio and The Canny Band
GRCH: Strathclyde Suite, 8pm
From £16.50 plus transaction fee
WEDNESDAY 22 JANUARY
Jamie MacDougall: Lauder
Tron Theatre, 2pm
From £19.80 plus transaction fee
Yorkston/Thorne/Khan and Djana Gabrielle
Drygate, 7:30pm
From £17.60 plus transaction fee
Jimmie McGregor at 90 Years Young
Òran Mór, 7.30pm
From £19.80 plus transaction fee
Maggie MacInnes and Dàibhidh Stiùbhard
GRCH: Strathclyde Suite, 8pm
From £16.50 plus transaction fee
Jamie MacDougall: Lauder
Tron Theatre, 8pm
From £19.80 plus transaction fee
THURSDAY 23 JANUARY
Brew & A Blether
Mackintosh at The Willow, 1pm
From £11 plus transaction fee
BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year Awards Concert: 20th Anniversary
GRCH: Main Auditorium, 7:30pm
From £22.00 plus transaction fee
James Grant & The Hallelujah String Quartet and support
GRCH: New Auditorium, 7:30pm
From £24.20 plus transaction fee
Rowan Rheingans: Dispatches on the Red Dress
Tron Theatre, 7:30pm
From £16.50 plus transaction fee
Frazey Ford with Adam Holmes & The Embers
Saint Luke’s, 7:30pm
From £18.70 plus transaction fee
The Alistair Anderson Band and support
The Mackintosh Church, 7:30pm
From £16.50 plus transaction fee
Keb' Mo' and The Jellyman's Daughter
Old Fruitmarket, 8pm
From £26.40 plus transaction fee
Lau and Elmøe & Hoffmann
City Halls, 8pm
From £28.60 plus transaction fee
FRIDAY 24 JANUARY
9Bach and The Little Unsaid
Drygate, 7:30pm
From £16.50 plus transaction fee
Ana Moura and support
GRCH: Main Auditorium, 7.30pm
From £22 plus transaction fee
Mànran
Barrowlands Ballroom, 7.30pm
From £22 plus transaction fee
Susanna 'Go Dig My Grave' and support
The Mackintosh Church, 7.30pm
From £17.60 plus transaction fee
Paul McKenna Band with The East Pointers
Òran Mór, 7.30pm
From £17.60 plus transaction fee
Hannah Read & Andy Monaghan and support
CCA, 7.30pm
From £14.30 plus transaction fee
Alasdair Roberts og Völvur and support
Platform, 7.30pm
From £16.50 plus transaction fee
Glad Community Choir Sing Glasgow Inner Choir
Langside Church, 7.30pm
From £15.40 plus transaction fee
Michael McGoldrick Fused 20th and Dochas
Old Fruitmarket, 8pm
From £19.80 plus transaction fee
The Felice Brothers and The Rails
Saint Luke’s, 8pm
From £19.80 plus transaction fee
The Jacob Jolliff Band and support
GRCH: Strathclyde Suite, 8pm
From £16.50 plus transaction fee
Boo Hewerdine & Gustaf Ljunngren: Before and support
Tron Theatre, 8pm
From £17.60 plus transaction fee
SATURDAY 25 JANUARY
The National Whisky Festival
SWG3, Session One: 12pm/ Session Two: 4.15pm
From £38.50 plus transaction fee
Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band with Tryst
GRCH: Main Auditorium, 12.30pm
From £16.50 plus transaction fee
Auld Lang Syne: BBC SSO & Special Guests
GRCH: Main Auditorium, 7.30pm
From £24.20 plus transaction fee
Peat & Diesel and support
Barrowland Ballroom, 7:30pm
From £16.50 plus transaction fee
The Lone Bellow (TRIIIO Tour) and support
GRCH: New Auditorium, 7:30pm
From £24.20 plus transaction fee
Christine Hanson's 'The Cremation of Sam McGee'
Mitchell Theatre, 7:30pm
From £17.60 plus transaction fee
Ryan Bingham - 'An evening of songs and stories' and Steph Grace
Saint Luke’s, 7:30pm
From £18.70 plus transaction fee
The Friel Sisters with The High Seas
The Mackintosh Church, 7:30pm
From £17.60 plus transaction fee
J.P. Bimeni & The Black Belts and support
Òran Mór, 7:30pm
From £17.60 plus transaction fee
BEMIS presents Les Amazones d’Afrique & Special Guests
Tramway, 7.30pm
From £18.70 plus transaction fee
Flook and The Jacob Jolliff Band
City Halls, 7.30pm
From £19.80 plus transaction fee
Glorious Traces: The Music of Others
The Glad Café, 7.30pm
From £15.40 plus transaction fee
Damien O'Kane & Ron Block and support
GRCH: Strathclyde Suite, 8pm
From £16.50 plus transaction fee
Peatbog Faeries and The Poozies
Old Fruitmarket, 8pm
From £19.80 plus transaction fee
Celtic Connections Ceilidh Dances
Maryhill Community Central Halls, 8pm
From £15.40 plus transaction fee
SUNDAY 26 JANUARY
New Voices: Catriona Price
GRCH: Strathclyde Suite, 1pm
From £13.75 plus transaction fee
Hazy Recollections
Drygate, 2pm
£14.30 plus transaction fee
Roaming Roots Revue presents Born To Run: 70th Birthday Tribute to Bruce
GRCH: Main Auditorium, 7:30pm
From £24.20 plus transaction fee
Robyn Hitchcock and support
Drygate, 7.30pm
£17.60 plus transaction fee
Irmin Schmidt and support
Platform, 7.30pm
From £22 plus transaction fee
Phil Cunningham: The Big Six-O Birthday Bash
City Halls, 7.30pm
From £24.20 plus transaction fee
Avi Kaplan and support
Saint Luke’s, 7.30pm
From £15.40 plus transaction fee
Catrin Finch & Cimarron and Dowally
Old Fruitmarket, 8pm
From £19.80 plus transaction fee
TMSA 'Flooers O' The Fairest' Celebrating the lives of Gordeanna McCulloch, Anne Neilson & Maureen Jelks
GRCH: Strathclyde Suite, 8pm
From £17.60 plus transaction fee
MONDAY 27 JANUARY
The Milk Carton Kids with The Secret Sisters
GRCH: Main Auditorium, 7:30pm
From £22.00 plus transaction fee
TUESDAY 28 JANUARY
Brew & A Blether
Mackintosh at The Willow, 1pm
From £11 plus transaction fee
Cherish the Ladies 35th Anniversary Celebration
GRCH: Main Auditorium, 7.30pm
From £24.20 plus transaction fee
Della Mae and Teilhard Frost
GRCH: Strathclyde Suite, 8pm
From £16.50 plus transaction fee
Nitin Sawhney and support
Old Fruitmarket, 8pm
From £26.20 plus transaction fee
WEDNESDAY 29 JANUARY
Dementia Friendly Concert: Ainsley Hamill & Alistair Paterson
GRCH: Strathclyde Suite, 1:30pm
Free (ticketed)
Mhairi Hall: Airs
Recital Room, 5pm
From £14.30 plus transaction fee
‘Return To Y'Hup’: The World Of Ivor Cutler
GRCH: Main Auditorium, 7:30pm
From £24.20 plus transaction fee
Sam Baker
Saint Luke’s, 7:30pm
From £17.60 plus transaction fee
Dallahan with JUURi &JURRI
Tramway, 7.30pm
Price TBC
Grace Petrie and support
King Tut’s, 7.30pm
From £15.40 plus transaction
Rachel Dadd and support
The Glad Café, 7.30pm
From £15.40 plus transaction fee
Anais Mitchell and Bonny Light Horseman
Old Fruitmarket, 8pm
From £24.20 plus transaction fee
Sam Lee and Iona Fyfe Trio
GRCH: Strathclyde Suite, 8pm
From £17.60 plus transaction fee
THURSDAY 30 JANUARY
Charlie Grey & Joseph Peach: Air Iomall
Recital Room, 5pm
From £14.30 plus transaction fee
Brew & A Blether
Mackintosh at The Willow, 1pm
From £11 plus transaction fee
'Sky' & 'Lammermuir' - featuring Tessa Lark, Phamie Gow & the Royal Scottish National Orchestra
GRCH: Main Auditorium, 7:30pm
From £24.20 plus transaction fee
‘The Orcadians of Hudson’s Bay’ and support
Mitchell Theatre, 7:30pm
From £16.50 plus transaction fee
Isobel Campbell and support
The Mackintosh Church, 7:30pm
From £22.00 plus transaction fee
Session A9 and Johanna Juhola Trio
GRCH: New Auditorium, 7.30pm
From £18.70 plus transaction fee
The Langan Band and support
Òran Mór, 7.30pm
From £16.50 plus transaction fee
Kacy & Clayton and support
CCA, 7.30pm
From £15.40 plus transaction fee
Joe Newberry & April Verch with The Ledger
GRCH: Strathclyde Suite, 8pm
From £16.50 plus transaction fee
FRIDAY 31 JANUARY
Transatlantic Sessions
GRCH: Main Auditorium, 7:30pm
From £30.80 plus transaction fee
Sturgill Simpson and support
Old Fruitmarket, 9:30pm
From £26.40 plus transaction fee
Fatoumata Diawara and VILDÁ
Tramway, 7:30pm
From £22.00 plus transaction fee
Kinnaris and Westward the Light
GRCH: New Auditorium, 7:30pm
From £17.60 plus transaction fee
Ross Ainslie & The Sanctuary Band and support
Saint Luke’s, 7:30pm
From £17.60 plus transaction fee
Fiona Hunter with The Trails of Cato
GRCH: Strathclyde Suite, 8pm
From £16.50 plus transaction fee
ANÚNA with M'ANAM and SIAN
Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, 8pm
From £22 plus transaction fee
Tradbeats / É.T.É / Krismenn & Alem
Mitchell Theatre, 7.30pm
From £16.50 plus transaction
SATURDAY 1 FEBRUARY
Le Vent du Nord 'Symphonique' with Orchestre Écossais
GRCH: Main Auditorium, 7:30pm
From £24.20 plus transaction fee
Simon Thacker's Svara-Kanti with Afsana Khan, Jackie Shave & Sukhvinder Singh "Pinky" and support
Tramway, 7:30pm
From £19.80 plus transaction fee
Sierra Hull and Awkward Family Portraits
GRCH: New Auditorium, 7:30pm
From £18.70 plus transaction fee
Frigg with Ímar
City Halls, 7.30pm
From £19.80 plus transaction fee
RANT with SVÄNG
The Mackintosh Church, 7:30pm
From £18.70 plus transaction fee
Christine Kydd and support
Drygate, 7:30pm
From £16.50 plus transaction fee
Ryley Walker and support
CCA, 7.30pm
From £16.50 plus transaction fee
Alex Rex Album Launch featuring Lavinia Blackwell and Stilton, Cath and Phil Tyler & Boss Morris
Platform, 7.30pm
From £16.50 plus transaction fee
Yng Ngheredigion
The Glad Café, 7.30pm
From £15.40 plus transaction fee
Salsa Celtica 25th Anniversary Big Band and Project SMOK
Old Fruitmarket, 8pm
From £22.00 plus transaction fee
Field Music and Tenement & Temple
Kelvingrove Art Gallery, 8pm
From £23.10 plus transaction fee
Celtic Connections Ceilidh Dances
Maryhill Community Central Halls, 8pm
From £15.40 plus transaction fee
SUNDAY 2 FEBRUARY
New Voices: Marit Fält
GRCH: Strathclyde Suite, 1pm
From £13.75 plus transaction fee
Matt Carmichael & Fergus McCreadie
Recital Room, 5pm
From £14.30
Transatlantic Sessions
GRCH: Main Auditorium, 7:30pm
From £30.80 plus transaction fee
Kokoroko and support
Saint Luke’s, 7:30pm
From £16.50 plus transaction fee
Shovels & Rope and support
Òran Mór, 7.30pm
From £15.40
Move-Gluasad
Platform, 7.30pm
From £13.75
RURA: 10 Years and special guests
Old Fruitmarket, 8pm
From £17.60 plus transaction fee
FRIDAY 21 FEBRUARY
The Dead South and support
O2 Academy, 7:30pm
From £24.75 plus transaction fee*
