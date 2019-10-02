From Thursday 16 January to Sunday 2 February 2020, musicians from across the world will take part in over 300 events in venues throughout Glasgow for the UK's premier celebration of celtic music.

Here's a full list of act, venues and prices ahead of Celtic Connections 2020.

THURSDAY 16 JANUARY

Opening Night: The GRIT Orchestra - 'The Declaration'

GRCH: Main Auditorium, 7:30pm

From £24.20 plus transaction fee

FRIDAY 17 JANUARY

Breabach & Guests with Seamus Egan Project

GRCH: Main Auditorium, 7:30pm

From £22.00 plus transaction fee

Dìleab: Air a’ Chuan

GRCH: New Auditorium, 7:30pm

From £15.40 plus transaction fee

Archieology: Archie Fisher 80th with friends Barbara Dickson & Rab Noakes

Mitchell Theatre, 7:30pm

From £17.60 plus transaction fee

Lost Map presents Pictish Trail and Rozi Plain

Saint Luke’s, 7:30pm

From £18.70 plus transaction fee

Fat-Suit: ‘Waifs & Strays’ & special guests

Drygate, 7:30pm

From £16.50 plus transaction fee

New Tradition: Gillian Fleetwood, Rebecca Hill and Sarah MacNeil

Tron Theatre, 8pm

From £16.50 plus transaction fee

Colonel Mustard & The Dijon 5 and support

Old Fruitmarket, 9:30pm

From £19.80 plus transaction fee

SATURDAY 18 JANUARY

Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn with Allt

City Halls, 7:30pm

From £24.20 plus transaction fee

The GRIT Orchestra - Martyn Bennett's Grit & Bothy Culture

Barrowland Ballroom, 7.30pm

From £24.20 plus transaction fee

Cam Penner & Jon Wood with Midnight Skyracer

GRCH: New Auditorium 7.30pm

From £17.60 plus transaction fee

Stockton's Wing and Mná

Saint Luke’s, 7:30pm

From £22.00 plus transaction fee

Peggy Seeger & Calum MacColl

Mitchell Theatre, 7.30pm

From £17.60 plus transaction fee

John Craigie and support

CCA, 7:30pm

From £16.50 plus transaction fee

Blazin' Fiddles & Special Guest Emily Smith and support

GRCH: Main Auditorium 8pm

From £22 plus transaction fee

Ceòlas – 25th Anniversary Concert

Old Fruitmarket, 8pm

From £18.70 plus transaction fee

Ben Miller & Anita MacDonald and support

Strathclyde Suite, 8pm

From £16.50 plus transaction fee

Noah Gundersen and support

Tron Theatre, 8pm

From £18.70 plus transaction fee

Celtic Connections Ceilidh Dances

Maryhill Community Central Halls, 8pm

£15.40 plus transaction fee

SUNDAY 19 JANUARY

New Voices: Padruig Morrison

GRCH: Strathclyde Suite, 1pm

From £13.75 plus transaction fee

Hazy Recollections

Drygate, 2pm

£14.30 plus transaction fee

Lucy Rose and Rory Butler

GRCH: New Auditorium, 7:30pm

From £22.00 plus transaction fee

Hamish Napier: The Woods with Sarah-Jane Summers: Owerset

Mitchell Theatre, 7:30pm

From £19.80 plus transaction fee

Tyler Childers and support

Saint Luke’s, 7:30pm

From £16.50 plus transaction fee

Robert Vincent and Amy Papiransky

Òran Mór, 7:30pm

From £16.50 plus transaction fee

A Celebration of Women in Piping

GRCH: Strathclyde Suite, 8pm

From £16.50 plus transaction fee

Dervish & Special Guests: The Great Irish Songbook

Main Auditorium, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, 7.30pm

£24.20 plus transaction fee

MONDAY 20 JANUARY

Dementia Friendly Concert: Calum Morrison & Catherine Tinney

GRCH: Strathclyde Suite, 1:30pm

Free (ticketed)

Iris DeMent and Pieta Brown

GRCH: Main Auditorium, 7:30pm

From £24.20 plus transaction fee

TUESDAY 21 JANUARY

Brew & A Blether

Mackintosh at The Willow, 1pm

From £11 plus transaction fee

Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters and support

Mitchell Theatre, 7:30pm

From £16.50 plus transaction fee

The Big Fling - Scottish Dance Band Extravaganza

GRCH: Main Auditorium, 7.30pm

From £22 plus transaction fee

Tommy Emmanuel and Rodney Branigan

City Halls, 8pm

From £28.60 plus transaction fee

Cathal McConnell Trio and The Canny Band

GRCH: Strathclyde Suite, 8pm

From £16.50 plus transaction fee

WEDNESDAY 22 JANUARY

Jamie MacDougall: Lauder

Tron Theatre, 2pm

From £19.80 plus transaction fee

Yorkston/Thorne/Khan and Djana Gabrielle

Drygate, 7:30pm

From £17.60 plus transaction fee

Jimmie McGregor at 90 Years Young

Òran Mór, 7.30pm

From £19.80 plus transaction fee

Maggie MacInnes and Dàibhidh Stiùbhard

GRCH: Strathclyde Suite, 8pm

From £16.50 plus transaction fee

Jamie MacDougall: Lauder

Tron Theatre, 8pm

From £19.80 plus transaction fee

THURSDAY 23 JANUARY

Brew & A Blether

Mackintosh at The Willow, 1pm

From £11 plus transaction fee

BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year Awards Concert: 20th Anniversary

GRCH: Main Auditorium, 7:30pm

From £22.00 plus transaction fee

James Grant & The Hallelujah String Quartet and support

GRCH: New Auditorium, 7:30pm

From £24.20 plus transaction fee

Rowan Rheingans: Dispatches on the Red Dress

Tron Theatre, 7:30pm

From £16.50 plus transaction fee

Frazey Ford with Adam Holmes & The Embers

Saint Luke’s, 7:30pm

From £18.70 plus transaction fee

The Alistair Anderson Band and support

The Mackintosh Church, 7:30pm

From £16.50 plus transaction fee

Keb' Mo' and The Jellyman's Daughter

Old Fruitmarket, 8pm

From £26.40 plus transaction fee

Lau and Elmøe & Hoffmann

City Halls, 8pm

From £28.60 plus transaction fee

FRIDAY 24 JANUARY

9Bach and The Little Unsaid

Drygate, 7:30pm

From £16.50 plus transaction fee

Ana Moura and support

GRCH: Main Auditorium, 7.30pm

From £22 plus transaction fee

Mànran

Barrowlands Ballroom, 7.30pm

From £22 plus transaction fee

Susanna 'Go Dig My Grave' and support

The Mackintosh Church, 7.30pm

From £17.60 plus transaction fee

Paul McKenna Band with The East Pointers

Òran Mór, 7.30pm

From £17.60 plus transaction fee

Hannah Read & Andy Monaghan and support

CCA, 7.30pm

From £14.30 plus transaction fee

Alasdair Roberts og Völvur and support

Platform, 7.30pm

From £16.50 plus transaction fee

Glad Community Choir Sing Glasgow Inner Choir

Langside Church, 7.30pm

From £15.40 plus transaction fee

Michael McGoldrick Fused 20th and Dochas

Old Fruitmarket, 8pm

From £19.80 plus transaction fee

The Felice Brothers and The Rails

Saint Luke’s, 8pm

From £19.80 plus transaction fee

The Jacob Jolliff Band and support

GRCH: Strathclyde Suite, 8pm

From £16.50 plus transaction fee

Boo Hewerdine & Gustaf Ljunngren: Before and support

Tron Theatre, 8pm

From £17.60 plus transaction fee

SATURDAY 25 JANUARY

The National Whisky Festival

SWG3, Session One: 12pm/ Session Two: 4.15pm

From £38.50 plus transaction fee

Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band with Tryst

GRCH: Main Auditorium, 12.30pm

From £16.50 plus transaction fee

Auld Lang Syne: BBC SSO & Special Guests

GRCH: Main Auditorium, 7.30pm

From £24.20 plus transaction fee

Peat & Diesel and support

Barrowland Ballroom, 7:30pm

From £16.50 plus transaction fee

The Lone Bellow (TRIIIO Tour) and support

GRCH: New Auditorium, 7:30pm

From £24.20 plus transaction fee

Christine Hanson's 'The Cremation of Sam McGee'

Mitchell Theatre, 7:30pm

From £17.60 plus transaction fee

Ryan Bingham - 'An evening of songs and stories' and Steph Grace

Saint Luke’s, 7:30pm

From £18.70 plus transaction fee

The Friel Sisters with The High Seas

The Mackintosh Church, 7:30pm

From £17.60 plus transaction fee

J.P. Bimeni & The Black Belts and support

Òran Mór, 7:30pm

From £17.60 plus transaction fee

BEMIS presents Les Amazones d’Afrique & Special Guests

Tramway, 7.30pm

From £18.70 plus transaction fee

Flook and The Jacob Jolliff Band

City Halls, 7.30pm

From £19.80 plus transaction fee

Glorious Traces: The Music of Others

The Glad Café, 7.30pm

From £15.40 plus transaction fee

Damien O'Kane & Ron Block and support

GRCH: Strathclyde Suite, 8pm

From £16.50 plus transaction fee

Peatbog Faeries and The Poozies

Old Fruitmarket, 8pm

From £19.80 plus transaction fee

Celtic Connections Ceilidh Dances

Maryhill Community Central Halls, 8pm

From £15.40 plus transaction fee

SUNDAY 26 JANUARY

New Voices: Catriona Price

GRCH: Strathclyde Suite, 1pm

From £13.75 plus transaction fee

Hazy Recollections

Drygate, 2pm

£14.30 plus transaction fee

Roaming Roots Revue presents Born To Run: 70th Birthday Tribute to Bruce

GRCH: Main Auditorium, 7:30pm

From £24.20 plus transaction fee

Robyn Hitchcock and support

Drygate, 7.30pm

£17.60 plus transaction fee

Irmin Schmidt and support

Platform, 7.30pm

From £22 plus transaction fee

Phil Cunningham: The Big Six-O Birthday Bash

City Halls, 7.30pm

From £24.20 plus transaction fee

Avi Kaplan and support

Saint Luke’s, 7.30pm

From £15.40 plus transaction fee

Catrin Finch & Cimarron and Dowally

Old Fruitmarket, 8pm

From £19.80 plus transaction fee

TMSA 'Flooers O' The Fairest' Celebrating the lives of Gordeanna McCulloch, Anne Neilson & Maureen Jelks

GRCH: Strathclyde Suite, 8pm

From £17.60 plus transaction fee

MONDAY 27 JANUARY

The Milk Carton Kids with The Secret Sisters

GRCH: Main Auditorium, 7:30pm

From £22.00 plus transaction fee

TUESDAY 28 JANUARY

Brew & A Blether

Mackintosh at The Willow, 1pm

From £11 plus transaction fee

Cherish the Ladies 35th Anniversary Celebration

GRCH: Main Auditorium, 7.30pm

From £24.20 plus transaction fee

Della Mae and Teilhard Frost

GRCH: Strathclyde Suite, 8pm

From £16.50 plus transaction fee

Nitin Sawhney and support

Old Fruitmarket, 8pm

From £26.20 plus transaction fee

WEDNESDAY 29 JANUARY

Dementia Friendly Concert: Ainsley Hamill & Alistair Paterson

GRCH: Strathclyde Suite, 1:30pm

Free (ticketed)

Mhairi Hall: Airs

Recital Room, 5pm

From £14.30 plus transaction fee

‘Return To Y'Hup’: The World Of Ivor Cutler

GRCH: Main Auditorium, 7:30pm

From £24.20 plus transaction fee

Sam Baker

Saint Luke’s, 7:30pm

From £17.60 plus transaction fee

Dallahan with JUURi &JURRI

Tramway, 7.30pm

Price TBC

Grace Petrie and support

King Tut’s, 7.30pm

From £15.40 plus transaction

Rachel Dadd and support

The Glad Café, 7.30pm

From £15.40 plus transaction fee

Anais Mitchell and Bonny Light Horseman

Old Fruitmarket, 8pm

From £24.20 plus transaction fee

Sam Lee and Iona Fyfe Trio

GRCH: Strathclyde Suite, 8pm

From £17.60 plus transaction fee

THURSDAY 30 JANUARY

Charlie Grey & Joseph Peach: Air Iomall

Recital Room, 5pm

From £14.30 plus transaction fee

Brew & A Blether

Mackintosh at The Willow, 1pm

From £11 plus transaction fee

'Sky' & 'Lammermuir' - featuring Tessa Lark, Phamie Gow & the Royal Scottish National Orchestra

GRCH: Main Auditorium, 7:30pm

From £24.20 plus transaction fee

‘The Orcadians of Hudson’s Bay’ and support

Mitchell Theatre, 7:30pm

From £16.50 plus transaction fee

Isobel Campbell and support

The Mackintosh Church, 7:30pm

From £22.00 plus transaction fee

Session A9 and Johanna Juhola Trio

GRCH: New Auditorium, 7.30pm

From £18.70 plus transaction fee

The Langan Band and support

Òran Mór, 7.30pm

From £16.50 plus transaction fee

Kacy & Clayton and support

CCA, 7.30pm

From £15.40 plus transaction fee

Joe Newberry & April Verch with The Ledger

GRCH: Strathclyde Suite, 8pm

From £16.50 plus transaction fee

FRIDAY 31 JANUARY

Transatlantic Sessions

GRCH: Main Auditorium, 7:30pm

From £30.80 plus transaction fee

Sturgill Simpson and support

Old Fruitmarket, 9:30pm

From £26.40 plus transaction fee

Fatoumata Diawara and VILDÁ

Tramway, 7:30pm

From £22.00 plus transaction fee

Kinnaris and Westward the Light

GRCH: New Auditorium, 7:30pm

From £17.60 plus transaction fee

Ross Ainslie & The Sanctuary Band and support

Saint Luke’s, 7:30pm

From £17.60 plus transaction fee

Fiona Hunter with The Trails of Cato

GRCH: Strathclyde Suite, 8pm

From £16.50 plus transaction fee

ANÚNA with M'ANAM and SIAN

Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, 8pm

From £22 plus transaction fee

Tradbeats / É.T.É / Krismenn & Alem

Mitchell Theatre, 7.30pm

From £16.50 plus transaction

SATURDAY 1 FEBRUARY

Le Vent du Nord 'Symphonique' with Orchestre Écossais

GRCH: Main Auditorium, 7:30pm

From £24.20 plus transaction fee

Simon Thacker's Svara-Kanti with Afsana Khan, Jackie Shave & Sukhvinder Singh "Pinky" and support

Tramway, 7:30pm

From £19.80 plus transaction fee

Sierra Hull and Awkward Family Portraits

GRCH: New Auditorium, 7:30pm

From £18.70 plus transaction fee

Frigg with Ímar

City Halls, 7.30pm

From £19.80 plus transaction fee

RANT with SVÄNG

The Mackintosh Church, 7:30pm

From £18.70 plus transaction fee

Christine Kydd and support

Drygate, 7:30pm

From £16.50 plus transaction fee

Ryley Walker and support

CCA, 7.30pm

From £16.50 plus transaction fee

Alex Rex Album Launch featuring Lavinia Blackwell and Stilton, Cath and Phil Tyler & Boss Morris

Platform, 7.30pm

From £16.50 plus transaction fee

Yng Ngheredigion

The Glad Café, 7.30pm

From £15.40 plus transaction fee

Salsa Celtica 25th Anniversary Big Band and Project SMOK

Old Fruitmarket, 8pm

From £22.00 plus transaction fee

Field Music and Tenement & Temple

Kelvingrove Art Gallery, 8pm

From £23.10 plus transaction fee

Celtic Connections Ceilidh Dances

Maryhill Community Central Halls, 8pm

From £15.40 plus transaction fee

SUNDAY 2 FEBRUARY

New Voices: Marit Fält

GRCH: Strathclyde Suite, 1pm

From £13.75 plus transaction fee

Matt Carmichael & Fergus McCreadie

Recital Room, 5pm

From £14.30

Transatlantic Sessions

GRCH: Main Auditorium, 7:30pm

From £30.80 plus transaction fee

Kokoroko and support

Saint Luke’s, 7:30pm

From £16.50 plus transaction fee

Shovels & Rope and support

Òran Mór, 7.30pm

From £15.40

Move-Gluasad

Platform, 7.30pm

From £13.75

RURA: 10 Years and special guests

Old Fruitmarket, 8pm

From £17.60 plus transaction fee

FRIDAY 21 FEBRUARY

The Dead South and support

O2 Academy, 7:30pm

From £24.75 plus transaction fee*