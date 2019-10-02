A task force aimed at protecting human rights has held its inaugural meeting.

The National Task Force for Human Rights Leadership was set up to consider recommendations in a report by the First Minister’s Advisory Group on Human Rights Leadership.

Its report warned there is “inadequate” practical and legal implementation of human rights legislation, as well as limited everyday accountability.

Social Security and Older People Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville is the co-chair of the group, along with former chairman of the Scottish Human Rights Commission Professor Alan Miller.

The wider group is made up of figures from politics, the public sector and third sectors.

After the meeting, Ms Somerville said: “Scotland is a world leader in human rights and I would like to welcome and thank the members of the task force for volunteering to help keep us in that position.

“Respecting, protecting and fulfilling human rights is an international obligation at the heart of everything we do.

“Our commitment to fundamental principles of human dignity and equality will now be turned into statutory action that serves every member of our society.”

As part of its remit, the task force will also develop a statutory framework to ensure human rights protections for everyone in Scotland.

Prof Miller added: “There is an urgent need of human rights leadership in today’s world. The leadership steps to be taken in and by Scotland are clear.

“Firstly, internationally recognised human rights belong to everyone in Scotland and must be put into our law.

“Secondly and as importantly, they must then be put into our everyday practice so as to improve people’s lives.

“I look forward to working with my fellow members of the task force and many others to help achieve this ambition and make Scotland a better country in a better world.”