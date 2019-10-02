The government has published its Brexit proposals to the EU, including plans to replace the Irish backstop.

The plan, which needs to have the approval of the Northern Ireland Assembly, would see Northern Ireland essentially stay in the European single market for goods through the creation of an "all-island regulatory zone".

Boris Johnson told European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker that failure to reach a Brexit deal would be a “failure of statecraft for which we would all be responsible” as he set out his plans for an agreement. 

In his letter to Jean-Claude Juncker, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said “both sides now need to consider whether there is sufficient willingness to compromise” to reach an agreement in time.

