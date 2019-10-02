The government has published its Brexit proposals to the EU, including plans to replace the Irish backstop.
The plan, which needs to have the approval of the Northern Ireland Assembly, would see Northern Ireland essentially stay in the European single market for goods through the creation of an "all-island regulatory zone".
Boris Johnson told European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker that failure to reach a Brexit deal would be a “failure of statecraft for which we would all be responsible” as he set out his plans for an agreement.
Today PM @BorisJohnson has set out a fair and reasonable compromise for replacing the backstop so we can get Brexit done by 31 October.— UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) October 2, 2019
➡️ https://t.co/V0Ay8MRmu3
Read the PM’s letter to the EU ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/JgFLpoNjUx
READ MORE: Brexit: Key questions about the backstop replacement blueprint
In his letter to Jean-Claude Juncker, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said “both sides now need to consider whether there is sufficient willingness to compromise” to reach an agreement in time.
More follows.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment