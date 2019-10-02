THE GOVERNMENT is to prorogue Parliament next Tuesday and hold a Queen's Speech six days later on October 14.

Boris Johnson's previous attempt to suspend Parliament in this way for five weeks at the height of the Brexit crisis was ruled unlawful by the Supreme Court.

He said earlier that he would abide by the ruling, even though he ‘strongly disagrees with it’.

But the government says it needs to bring the current parliamentary session to an end, before it can hold a Queen's Speech setting out its agenda for the next session. It is thought the suspension will be for at least three days.

This will cause the Prime Minister to miss PMQs on October 9 – meaning he will have only been present at one since he took office.

The only time Boris Johnson - who missed PMQs on Wednesday due to his Conservative conference speech - has taken part in the session since becoming Prime Minister was on September 4.

In a statement, No 10 said the planned prorogation - which must be approved by The Queen - would be "for the shortest time possible" to enable logistical and security preparations for the State Opening of Parliament.

Downing Street said: "The Prime Minister has been consistently clear that he wants to set out a fresh legislative programme in a Queen's Speech.

"He therefore intends to request that the current session of Parliament be prorogued from the evening of Tuesday October 8, with a Queen's Speech on Monday October 14."

Mr Johnson has repeatedly said a Queen's Speech is necessary to set out his “ambitious domestic agenda,” but insisted this would not be done on October 14.

A challenge brought by MPs and campaigners to the original prorogation, which was set to last until after Conservative Party conference, saw MPs returned to Parliament when it was ruled unlawful.

The court did not rule on the PM's motives for bringing the suspension, which he had said was to hold a Queen's Speech, and not about Brexit.