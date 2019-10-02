BORIS Johnson has accused the SNP of wanting to "bundle" Jeremy Corbyn into 10 Downing Street to secure a new independence referendum in 2020.

The prime minister told the Tory party conference that the SNP may back the Labour leader as a future Prime Minister to deliver fresh votes on independence and Brexit.

Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has said she is open-minded about Jeremy Corbyn becoming an interim prime minister as her representative in Westminster said the Scottish National party is now “desperate” for an election.

Ms Sturgeon last we she was not personally pushing for Mr Corbyn to lead the country as a unity figure, but he could be an interim prime minister to secure an extension to Brexit and then call a general election.

The First Minister wants to hold a new referendum on independence in the second half of 2020, and her government has put forward legislation at Holyrood to facilitate this.

The prime minister, speaking on the final day of the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, moved to stress the importance of keeping the United Kingdom together, after shock polls during the summer revealed that grassroots Tories would sacrifice the Union if it meant Brexit would be delivered.

Mr Johnson used his speech to attack the Labour leader's suitability for office, and added: "It now appears that the SNP may yet try to bundle him towards the throne... so that they get on with their programme for total national discord turning the whole of 2020... into the chaos and cacophony of two more referendums, a second referendum on Scottish independence, even though the people of Scotland were promised that the 2014 vote would be a once in a generation decision, and a second referendum on the EU?"

His first burst of union support came as he described how the shipyards in Scotland "are building superb modern type 26 frigates for sale around the world".

He added: "And every one of those high wage high skill jobs in shipbuilding is a testament to the benefits of belonging to the United Kingdom, the most successful political partnership in history which we will protect and we will defend against those who would wantonly destroy it."

There were words of tribute to the former leader of the Scottish Conservatives from Mr Johnson, who has previously has indicated his opposition to a second vote on Scotland leaving the UK.

"And I say to Ruth Davidson as well, thank you for everything you did for the cause of Conservatism and unionism in Scotland - and Ruth, we will honour your legacy too," he said.

There was an attack on SNP’s fishing policy, aimed at Alex Salmond, who resigned from the party last year, and Sturgeon.

“We will take back control of our fisheries and the extraordinary marine wealth of Scotland,” the PM said.

“And it is one of the many bizarre features of the SNP that in spite of being called names like Salmond and Sturgeon they are committed to handing back those fish to the control of the EU.

“We want to turbo-charge the Scottish fishing sector; they would allow Brussels to charge for our turbot.”

He concluded his speech by saying: Let's get Brexit done. Let's bring our country together."

The first minister told MSPs on Tuesday she would ask the UK government for a section 30 order enabling Holyrood to hold a second independence vote once a new Scottish referendum bill is passed.