A former SNP MP who quit the party following an investigation into alleged mortgage fraud has been nominated as a candidate for their East Lothian seat.
Michelle Thomson was reported to prosecutors regarding the alleged fraud after being elected as an MP in 2015.
Scotland's Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed criminal proceedings would not go ahead in August 2017 due to "an absence of sufficient credible and reliable evidence".
Ms Thomson has always denied any wrongdoing and rejoined the SNP last October.
On Wednesday evening she tweeted to say it would be an "honour" if she was selected to contest the seat in an upcoming general election.
She wrote: "Delighted to announce I have been nominated as a candidate for @EastLothianSNP - what an honour it would be to be selected - we need to win this seat #eastlothian."
