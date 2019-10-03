Glasgow’s Golden Generation is the leading charity caring for the elderly and has been supporting older adults since 1948.

The charity was set up to alleviate loneliness and isolation among the elderly.
It runs three day centres in Glasgow with activities and events and has more than 20,000 visits annually.

The charity also runs befriending services with thousands of hours spent carrying out home visits by a team of qualified volunteers.

Older people also have access to weekly clubs to socialise through the city.
Welfare services include specialised financial advice and support in securing unclaimed benefits. 

In 2018, £1.7 million was claimed for the elderly from benefits that service users didn’t know existed, or didn’t know how to claim. GGG needs to raise just under £1m per annum to fulfil all its vital services to the elderly in Glasgow. 

If you would like to make a donation or wish to help the fundraising drive in any way through an individual donation, corporate support or offering a grant towards these vital services then please email Richard Donald on richard.donald@glasgowgg.org.uk. https://glasgowgg.org.uk/ 