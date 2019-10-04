EXPERTS have been appointed to investigate the "pressing" concerns of families affected by infection outbreaks at Glasgow's superhospital.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman made the announcement after meeting with the parents and young patients who have been affect by bugs during their treatment at Glasgow’s Royal Hospital for Children and Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Ms Freeman said they would have answers within weeks following the appointment of Professor Craig White, the Divisional Clinical Lead in the Healthcare Quality and Improvement Directorate at the Scottish Government, who will review the families' concerns and act as a single point of contact on infection issues.

The Chief Nursing Officer has also asked Health Protection Scotland to undertake an external review of the board’s data on healthcare-associated bloodstream infections, and the actions they have taken to ensure infection prevention and control.

Ms Freeman said: “I am very grateful to the families for their time and for the frank and open way they detailed their concerns and feelings with me about the impact these concerns have had on their lives.

"All the information they have asked for is information they’re entitled to and should receive.

“Some of the questions raised by families will be answered by the Independent Review I commissioned in January which I expect to report by spring next year, and by the public inquiry I announced on 18 September.

“However many of the questions are pressing and will be answered and resolved in the coming weeks.

“I’ve asked the chair and chief executive of NHS Greater Glasgow to meet those families who wish to meet them. I expect to see a number of the immediate practical issues addressed and a clear information flow to families established.

“All of the families I met said the frontline staff they dealt with were compassionate, caring and skilled. They were clear they wanted their thanks to these staff recorded. I expect to see additional steps taken to support all the staff involved who continue to deliver high-quality compassionate care in difficult circumstances.

“I will continue to take a close interest in the progress made by the board in dealing with the issues and concerns the families have raised.”

The families have raised a number of issues with Ms Freeman and are seeking information on infection control measures, the work underway in the haematology and oncology areas of the hospital and the intended outcome and timeline of the enhanced safety measures which the board has put in place.

A review was launched in January into the construction, design and maintenance of the new £842 million hospital, which opened in 2015, following the cases of two cancer patients who contracted an infection linked to pigeon droppings.

Their deaths are being investigated by the Crown Office.

Two paediatric cancer wards in the children's hospital were also forced to close in September 2018, with patients transferred to the adult hospital, following a string of blood infections linked to the water supply.

More recently, one of the adult wards - Ward 6A - where children were being treated for cancer had to be closed to new admissions due to cases of rare infections.