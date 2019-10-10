Health boards have been warned that they may be breaking the law if they isolate people with mental health problems or learning disabilities - even if they do not lock them up.

New guidance on "seclusion" policies, from the Mental Welfare Commission, says he practice is sometimes necessary, particularly when there is a risk of harm to others.

But without proper procedures, it can be unlawful, not just in hospitals but even if it takes place in a person's own home.

The Good Practice Guide says that where seclusion does take place it must be for the shortest time possible and the safety, rights and welfare of the person invluved must be protected.

Previous guidance has been limited to secluding people in hospital settings, the MWC says, and has focused on situations where the door to a ward or to someone's room is locked. However the new guidance says this is not the case: "Seclusion implies use of a locked door. However, where someone prevents a person from leaving a room, by physically blocking the exit, this should still be considered seclusion".

Despite this, some health boards and community serviceds believe seclusion only relates to the use of a lockeed room, the MWC says. As a result, some health boards do not have a policy on the use of seclusion, claiming that they do not use it.

Without clear policies, mental health services can break the law inadvertently. A 2017 MWC report said: "Unlawful detention can occur inadvertently – for example (and

most commonly) when an informal patient [who hasn’t been detained under the Mental Health Act] is told that they can’t leave the ward or when a nurse is positioned at a ward exit to discourage informal patients from leaving."

Alison Thomson, executive director of nursing at the MWC, said: "It is clear from observation and inquiries that seclusion is used in a numbrer of hospitals in Scotland and in other settings."

In some situations, esepcially if there is a risk of harm to otehrs, the individual being cared for may agree that some form of seclusion woudl be bneficial, she added. "But it is critical that care providers clearly understand whetehr or not they are using seclusion."

"We also ask all health boards in Scotland to create a policy on the use of seclusion regardless of whether they say it is used or not." This would allow staff to decide for themselves whether an action they are taking qualifies, she said.

