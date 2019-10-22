Health bosses at Scotland's largest hospital have been forced to close two wards following an outbreak of the winter vomiting bug.

Queen Elizabeth University Hospital will not admit patients to certain wards in the Langlands Unit, which mainly cares for older patients, after a rise in cases of the norovirus.

Visitors are now being urged to stay away if they are displaying signs of the virus.

Hospital bosses said the action is being taken as a precautionary measure and "appropriate infection control measures" were put in place.

Both the adult and children’s hospitals have come under intense scrutiny due to a series of infections and the death of two patients including a 10-year-old boy suffering from cancer earlier this year.

Dr Linda de Caestecker, NHSGGC’s Director of Public Health said: “Norovirus, sometimes known as the ‘winter vomiting bug’, is the most common stomach bug in the UK, affecting people of all ages.

“It is highly contagious and is transmitted by contact with contaminated surfaces, an infected person, or consumption of contaminated food or water.

“The symptoms of norovirus are very distinctive – people often report a sudden onset of nausea, followed by projectile vomiting and watery diarrhoea.

“Most people with norovirus will make a full recovery in 1-2 days. It is important to keep hydrated – especially children and the elderly.

“Good hand hygiene using soap and water is important to stop the spread of the virus.”

Paediatric patients were moved to ward 6A as a temporary measure in September 2018, when two children’s cancer wards at the Royal Hospital for Children were closed for upgrades following an infection outbreak.

A total of 25 cases of infection were found at the RHC between 2016 and September 2018.

In January, it emerged two patients including a 10-year-old boy being treated for cancer, had died after contracting an infection linked to pigeon droppings.

The deaths led Scottish health secretary Jeane Freeman to order an independent review into the design, build, commissioning and maintenance of the £842 million two-hospital campus, which opened in 2015.

The Crown Office is also investigating the deaths and NHSGGC is carrying out its own inquiry.