Give loved ones the gift of relaxation at Stobo this Christmas

The magnificent Scottish Castle is set deep within the Scottish Borders countryside in private grounds and surrounded by vast pine forests and a tranquil lake. Award-winning Stobo Castle is the ultimate escape where one can indulge in a luxurious haven, unwind and enjoy some of the finest hospitality and first class service that Scotland has to offer.

From the sweeping driveway when one enters the castle, guests are enveloped into an environment of unrivalled luxury, serenity and calmness. The personality of each room is unique but all are rich and elegant with perfect ambience to make one feel comfortable. The internationally renowned Cashmere Suite is Scotland’s most luxurious and opulent bedroom. A haven of sensual pleasure, it is the ultimate in style and comfort, featuring cashmere wall coverings and “his and her” four poster beds. A handcrafted, oval limestone bath weighing over a ton and big enough for two is the focal point.

Gift vouchers for Christmas are now available.

Guests at Stobo are drawn to Scotland's only 25m UV Pool offering panoramic views of the Borders countryside and giant Hydrospa with relaxing water jets. Recent additions include a mixed steam room and sauna, three fairy-lit outdoor hot tubs and a relaxation suite.

Whatever the senses desire, there are customised spa treatments available to detoxify, smooth, tone and revitalise as the mood suits, carried out by highly-trained personal therapists.

The gently burbling Japanese Water Gardens are truly spectacular and are specially designed to promote a Zen-like calm. Water from the Stobo Lake tumbles down a cascading waterfall, whilst delightful little bridges take you over peaceful pools.

At Stobo, chefs create dishes sourced from only the finest Scottish produce that are not only delicious but promote healthy eating whilst satisfying even the heartiest appetite. In case there was any doubt, decadent desserts are on the menu, as are champagne, cocktails and fine wine.

Stobo Castle combines the finest spa facilities in Europe with premier hotel service and adds a personal touch to make Stobo your very own personal haven.

www.stobocastle.co.uk