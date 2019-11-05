THE head of Edinburgh's Royal College of Surgeons has been ousted from her post in a vote of no confidence.

Alison Rooney, 61, who had held the post of chief executive at the prestigious medical body since October 2008, was removed on Friday during a meeting of the College's Council.

Members are understood to have become unhappy over a negative culture and high staff turnover at the organisation.

Ms Rooney's departure was confirmed in an email over the weekend to members of the College, which includes some 26,000 surgeons and medical professionals in the UK and around the world.

A spokeswoman for the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, said: “We can confirm Alison Rooney has left her position as Chief Executive of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh.

"Deputy CEO, Anthony Oxford, will oversee the duties and responsibilities of the Chief Executive Offices until a new CEO is appointed.”

Ms Rooney previously served as University Secretary at Glasgow Caledonian University from 2000 to 2008 and as Director of Registers Scotland from 1995 to 2000.

The College, which was founded in 1505, works to promote patient safety by championing the highest standards of surgical and dental practice. It also provides an educational function through training courses and exam accreditation.