Pictures have emerged of the extent of the damage following a fire at a property in Pollokshields.

Emergency services were called to Albert Drive around 11.30 pm last night.

Nine fire engines and two height appliances were sent to tackle the blaze, which was so severe it caused a partial collapse of the building.

Roads in the area were closed as emergency services dealt with the incident in the Pollokshields area of the city.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 11.31 pm on Sunday, November 10 to reports of a fire within a building.

READ MORE: Video shows the aftermath of Pollokshields fire

“Operations Control mobilised a total of nine fire appliances and two height appliances to Albert Drive in the Pollokshields area of Glasgow.

“The fire had initially taken hold within a commercial premise and thereafter affected a number of dwelling flats above.

“Residents were evacuated. One person was taken to hospital suffering the effects of smoke inhalation. There were no further casualties.

READ MORE: Glasgow building collapses after major fire in Pollokshields

“Crews worked through the night to surround and contained the fire which, due to its severity, caused a partial collapse of the building.

“Firefighters are now involved in an extensive dampening down operation which is expected to last throughout Monday, November 11.

“A total of six fire appliances and two height appliances remain at the scene.”

All pictures by Jamie Simpson