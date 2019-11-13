JEREMY Corbyn was heckled by a Church of Scotland minister describing him as a “terrorist sympathiser” as he made his first general election visit to Scotland.

Footage shows the Labour leader speaking to press alongside Scottish Labour equivalent Richard Leonard before Reverend Richard Cameron began shouting accusations regarding Mr Corbyn’s "sympathies".

Heckling Mr Corbyn outside the Heart of Scotstoun community centre in Glasgow, Rev Cameron referenced a tartan scarf worn by the Labour leader, shouting: “I thought you would be wearing your Islamic Jihad scarf.”

Mr Corbyn did not respond to the comment, but as he turned to walk away, the heckler continued: “Do you think the man that is going to be prime minister of this country should be a terrorist sympathiser?”

Sky News reporter Tom Rayner posted the video on Twitter.

Here's a video clip of the moment Jeremy Corbyn was heckled in Glasgow

He went on: “Who is going to be the first terrorist invited to the House of Commons when you are prime minister?”

Mr Corbyn – who looked visibly uncomfortable – was then ushered inside the venue, to which Rev Cameron shouted: “Aye, he’s running away”.

The Labour leader attended the event as part of a two-day visit to key seats in Scotland ahead of December's general election.

He insisted a Labour government would tackle homelessness, the climate catastrophe and housing problems – as well as overhauling social security and protecting the NHS.

Mr Corbyn said his party would bring investment and social justice to Scotland.

And he told activists and candidates he was “itching and burning” to unveil the Labour manifesto.

He said: “I ask you to get behind our Labour candidates all across the city of Glasgow – indeed, all across Scotland."

A Church of Scotland spokesperson said: “The Church of Scotland as an organisation has a long history of engaging with politicians through a number of different channels.

“Whilst we may occasionally robustly challenge policy issues with which we disagree, we always intend to do that in a way that is polite and measured and allows for reasoned debate.”