Nike is set to launch a range of training shoes specially designed for those working in healthcare.

The sportswear giant’s Air Zoom Pulse range is targeted at relieving stress for “everyday heroes,” including doctors, nurses and home health providers.

The shoes - designed and tested in consultation with health workers at the OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland, Oregon - feature a laceless design with a protective coating for “easy cleaning” and a “water dispersive” pattern.

The company said the shoe was designed to be “comfortable for long stretches of standing and versatile enough to support the hurried movements required in emergency situations”.

An all-black launch design will be available from December 7, while six special colourways, designed by patients at the hospital, are also set to be released.

Some of the shoes have been designed by patients at the children's hospital. Image: Nike.com

A statement read: “The designers of the Air Zoom Pulse learned the rigours of health-care workers' day-to-day efforts.”

“Nurses, for example, walk approximately four to five miles and sit for less than an hour during the course of a 12-hour shift.The work is physically and mentally demanding.

“The design for the Air Zoom Pulse tackles those challenges with simplicity in mind.”

It added: “The shoe is easy to get on and off, and equally simple to clean. The fit, cushioning and traction systems work together to secure the foot in all hospital conditions.”

All profits made from the shoes are to be donated to the children’s medical facility.