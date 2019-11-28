Lord Brodie is to chair a public inquiry into issues surrounding the construction of two troubled Scottish hospitals, it has been announced.

Health secretary Jeane Freeman said a probe into building and infrastructure problems at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) in Glasgow and the new Edinburgh ‘Sick Kids’ in September.

The Scottish Government said the inquiry will determine how flaws in ventilation and other key building systems occurred, and what steps can be taken to prevent this being repeated in future projects.

Lord Brodie, one of Scotland's most senior law officials, currently serves as judge of the inner house of the Court of Session and a senator of the College of Justice.

It comes after the deaths of several patients at QEUH, including a ten-year-old boy and woman aged 73 - who had contracted infections caused by a fungus found in bird droppings.

Health board NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) was placed into “special measures” by the health secretary last week after complaints by the families of young cancer patients Mason Djemat, three, and Milly Main, ten, who passed away at the Royal Hospital for Children, part of the QEUH campus, after contracting infections from contaminated water while receiving treatment for leukemia.

A separate Independent Review into the QEUH led by Doctors Andrew Fraser and Brian Montgomery is gathering evidence, with a view to publishing its findings next year.

The new 'Sick Kids' hospital in Edinburgh still has not opened following the discovery of issues with the ventilation system

Meanwhile, in Edinburgh, the new Royal Hospital for Children and Young People (RHCYP) is yet to open following the discovery of several major faults with the ventilation system.

Remedial works on the facility will cost taxpayers an estimated £16m, and push back the opening date for the children’s hospital to autumn 2020 - more than three years later than planned.

The Health Secretary intends to meet with Lord Brodie before the end of the year to discuss terms of reference and timescales for the inquiry before reporting back to Parliament in the new year.

Ms Freeman said: “I announced this independent public inquiry following concerns, including from parents and families, over the quality of our NHS major infrastructure, its safety and compliance with standards and the impact that has on the delivery of healthcare to patients.”

“This is crucial work and I am pleased that a person of Lord Brodie’s stature and legal standing will lead this important inquiry.

“The safety of patients and their families will always be my top priority – they must have the right support and information to give them confidence that they are receiving the best care possible from our NHS.”

She added: “This inquiry and its recommendations will help us learn lessons from recent issues so they are not repeated in the future.”

“I have a statutory obligation to consult with the chair on the inquiry’s terms of reference, and I also intend to share these with patients and families. I will provide a further update to Parliament early in the new year.”