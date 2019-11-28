NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde was told of infection risks in the water supply at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) when it opened in 2015, it has been claimed.

Documents seen by Labour MSP Anas Sarwar reportedly show NHS Estates has commissioned three separate independent reports into the water supply at the QEUH, including one in April 2015.

READ MORE: Herald view: NHS needs accountability

Mr Sarwar has previously been made aware of concerns raised by doctors at the hospital into the possibility of infections on several occasions, including just weeks before 10-year-old Milly Main died after contracting an infection in August 2017.

Lord Brodie will chair an inquiry into issues at the QEUH and the delayed children’s hospital in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

The first of the independent reports, carried out by contractor DMA Canyon in 2015, and leaked to Mr Sarwar, found five of the eight plant rooms that supplied water to the rest of the hospital were deemed to be “high risk”.

Infection prevention was also overall deemed high risk, with the contractor pinpointing “significant communication issues between parties involved”.

Despite warnings from the contractor, the hospital was fully occupied by June of that year.

Figures leaked to Mr Sarwar also suggest there were 50 cases of infections at the Royal Children’s Hospital in Glasgow between 2015 and 2018 – and 15 unconfirmed cases so far this year.

READ MORE: £50m repair bill for Glasgow's troubled Queen Elizabeth University hospital

Wards 2A and 2B, which housed child cancer patients, were closed at the hospital last year, with patients moved to ward 6A.

A second report, issued after a follow-up inspection which started in September 2017, said there had been “no significant water system alterations”.

Dirty tanks identified in 2015 were also not resolved by the time of the 2017 inspection, according to the report.

It said: “DMA were advised during the initial occupation phase that the filter system was bypassed due to issues with the pumps and filter set, and this may have introduced contamination, debris (and potentially bacteria) into the system.

“As the tanks have not been cleaned since this time, any material or contamination could potentially have been flushed into the system and have colonised parts of the system.”

Both reports detailed issues with “dead legs” in the water system – areas where water does not flow through and instead stagnates, creating the possibility of infections.

A final “gap analysis” report identified “significant gaps” in infection controls.

The report added: “We would advise corrective actions are taken as a matter of immediate urgency.

“We would describe the legionella management on site as being high risk until remedial actions highlighted with the risk assessment and within this gap analysis are implemented.”

The report also said the estates manager responsible for the water supply had “little knowledge” of the systems and had not undergone any training in infection controls.

The Health Secretary on Thursday named Lord Brodie as the chairman of a forthcoming public inquiry into issues at the QEUH and the delayed Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh, which was stopped from opening over ventilation issues causing infection concerns.