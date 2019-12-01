In the weeks leading up to December 12, ITV, Channel 4 and the BBC will hold debates between Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson, Nicola Sturgeon and other party leaders across the country.
But when are they, and how can you watch?
When are the General Election leaders' debates?
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn faced off for the first time in ITV on November 19, followed by a BBC Question Time Leader's Special three days later.
Channel 4 hosted a climate debate with all leaders except the PM, who was replaced with an empty chair.
BBC hosted a live debate with figures from the seven largest parties in the UK on November 29.
The next debate will be tonight on ITV, where the Conservatives, Labour, Liberal Democrats, SNP, Plaid Cymru, Greens and Brexit Party have all been invited to take part.
Julie Etchingham will host the two-hour show.
There will then be a Prime Ministerial Debate on BBC on Friday, December 6, followed by a BBC Question Time special for under-30s on Monday, December 9.
BBC Scotland will broadcast its Scotland Leaders debate live from Glasgow on Tuesday, December 10.
What time do the debates start?
- ITV Election Debate: Sunday, December 1, 7pm (ITV)
- BBC Prime Ministerial Debate: Friday, December 6, 8.30pm (BBC One)
- BBC Question Time special for under-30s: Monday, December 9, 8:30pm (BBC One)
- BBC Scotland Leaders' Debate: Tuesday, December 10, 8pm, BBC One
