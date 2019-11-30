Google have celebrated St Andrew's Day with a colourful Doodle featuring Scots dancing a Cèilidh.
The popular Doodle is an alteration of Google's logo, often used to celebrate worldwide events.
Produced by Scotland-based artist Scott Balmer who grew up in Dundee, the artwork celebrates Scotland's inclusivity.
The doodle is a fitting celebration of St Andrew's Day which highlights Scotland's people, culture and charity.
Happy #StAndrewsDay!— Scottish Government (@scotgov) November 30, 2019
This year, we're encouraging everyone to celebrate Scotland’s national day with an act of kindness. No matter how big or small, just #OneKindAct can make a difference.
Watch First Minister @NicolaSturgeon’s St Andrew’s Day message ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/MtdswiVO5t
In an interview with Google, artist Scott Balmer said: " I wanted to capture the energy and the sheer joy of the Scottish people through their heritage and through elements that are easily identifiable to everyone by showing the inclusive nature of the Scots.
"Plus, they know to celebrate too. I hope it shows that the diversity of people is what makes modern Scotland great."
Google also released Balmer's process in creating today's Doodle, he added he wanted to "avoid making it like Souvenirs you get".
This is not the first year Google featured Scotland's official national day. In 2018 it featured two dancing thistles, while the year-earlier the doodle consisted of Scottish icons such as unicorns and the Loch Ness monster.
