PARENTS of children being treated at Glasgow's super hospital say they will never be able to trust the board running it while the management remain the same.

Karen Stirrat and Charmaine Lacock said they would be unable to trust NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde's leadership under chief executive Jane Grant.

The mums, from Glasgow, have spoken out after a week in which NHSGGC has been enveloped in scandal and criticism after it emerged a 10-year-old girl died from an infection linked to the hospital's water supply.

Milly Main passed away in 2017, however her parents say they were not told that the cause of their daughter's infection was the hospital's water system.

The Herald on Sunday has today revealed that earlier this week, another child who was being treated for cancer also passed away at the hospital with an investigation now ongoing into their death and whether their hospital-acquired infection was the cause.

Charmaine Lacock, whose three-year-old daughter Paige is receiving treatment from the hospital staff for cancer, said: " I just feel we cannot trust what we are being told. This whole thing has been so damaging for the health board, but I just wish they would come clean about the real problems. I don't think parents are going to be able to trust NHSGGC while the people at the top are still in charge. They need removed, new people need to be brought in and we need to start having honesty about what is really going on.

"Questions have been asked, and even though we have been given a point of contact by the government, they are not helping.

"We are still not being given answers to our questions.

"For example, children have been given prophylactic medication. This is not normal, and we have questioned why this is, but we still have no clear answers."

Karen Stirrat, whose three-year-old son Caleb was diagnosed with a brain tumour in February also questioned why children are receiving prophylactic medication, which is used to stop infections or disease occurring.

She said: "I asked about this and we were told it was part of the treatment plan, just a normal thing. However we have looked into what other children in other hospitals get, and none of them have this medication.

"Adults should only be receiving this type of drug for a week. My son has been on it for months. We don't know the side effects, we don't know why he is being told to taken it. If the hospital is supposed to be safe, why are all the children being given this medication to stop them from getting sick?"

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said the medication is prescribed on an individual basis, and said: "This is a clinical decision and patients are receiving prophylaxis on a case by case basis."