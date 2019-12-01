A CAMPAIGNER has urged politicians to ensure fruit trees make up a significant proportion of any new forest plantations pledged ahead of the general election.

John Hancox, director of Scottish Fruit trees, said that it was essential to ensure that fruit trees were planted as they would make a different to the economy and boost carbon capture.

Hancox said: "The enthusiastic election pledges of tree planting by all the political parties is great news, and I think they have realised that this a practical way in which people can make a difference in terms of carbon capture, and wider benefits to the environment.

"Fruit trees do all that - but much more. They have many educational, environmental and food security advantages - and create many more ongoing job opportunities than conventional commercial forests,

"People are familiar with forestry as quite dense plantations. Apart from planting and then harvesting they do not require much work, and much of this is mechanised.

"Orchards by contrast need regular maintenance and fruit picking, juice and cider making and using fresh locally grown fruit makes much more sense than importing fruit from around the world that we can grow here.

"Unlike dense forestry planting orchard have a very bio-diverse ecology - with a lot of forage for pollinators.

"Orchards also offer great tourist and visitor attractions - and people visiting the US will see apple farms across the mid west.

"There is no reason why this idea would not work well in Scotland. There is nothing better than going and picking apples from the tree and making juice.

"It is a major tourist industry and its healthy. They say with good reason - an apple a day keeps the doctor away."

The campaigner, who hols an annual 'Apple Day' at Holyrood, this week reiterated his plea in parliament.

He also launched a plan for 2020, to get 20 new school orchards and community orchards.

Anyone interested in applying for funding, which is available for the first 10norghcards, should contact Scottish Fruit trees via their website - Scottishfruittrees.com.