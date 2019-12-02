Some people in Scotland could be without gas for five days as engineers work to restore supplies to thousands of homes following a failure in the network.

Gas network company SGN is working to restore supplies to around 8,000 properties after the problem started on Sunday in the Falkirk area, but said it could be Friday or even into next weekend before supplies are restored to everyone.

Fourteen schools, nurseries and education facilities in the area were closed on Monday due to the issue.

SGN has set up an information centre at Camelon Community Centre and said electric hot plates and heaters are available for residents with young children and vulnerable and older people.

Thanks to #Falkirk residents for your support yesterday. We've turned off gas supplies to more than 3,000 affected properties so far and our engineers are back out this morning visiting as many homes as possible. Latest update here: https://t.co/mwrswp7qYK pic.twitter.com/9PW4bjsVbA — SGN (@SGNgas) December 2, 2019

The company is drafting in extra engineers from across Scotland to help deal with the problem.

SGN spokesman Denis Kerby told BBC Radio Scotland: “The extreme in terms of getting everyone back on, we’ll be able to restore supplies in areas so we will introduce gas through the network and get people restored so we will start restoring as quickly as we can, that might be a couple of days, but in terms of getting everyone back on we’re looking at five days so it could be up to Friday, it could even creep into the weekend, that is really the worst-case scenario.”

We’re advising residents affected by the gas outage in #Falkirk to check the ID of people calling at their property.



Anyone attending from official organisations, including voluntary sector, will have ID badges. If unsure, report concerns to us on 101 @SGNgas @falkirkcouncil — Forth Valley Police (@ForthValPolice) December 2, 2019

The company said a fault in a piece of equipment that regulates pressure in the gas network was to blame.

Engineers are going door to door to turn off supplies in affected properties and had visited 3,000 homes by the end of Sunday night.

Heaters are being distributed to vulnerable people (Andrew Milligan/PA)

In a statement, SGN said: “Thank you for your patience so far. We appreciate it’s not easy being without your gas supply in the cold weather and we’re doing all we can to get your gas back on as quickly as possible.

“It’s likely it will be several more days until everyone’s gas supplies are restored.

“In the meantime, we’re continuing to work closely with Falkirk Council and Police Scotland, as well as other local organisations, to support the community – prioritising those who are vulnerable to make sure they’re well looked after while they’re without gas.”

A number of schools have been closed as a result of the gas disruption according to the Falkirk Council, including:

Airth Primary School

Bainsford Primary School

Carron Primary School

Carronshore Primary School

Kinnaird Primary School

Ladeside Primary School

A reminder that a number of our schools will be closed today due to the ongoing problems with gas supply locally - find out which schools are affected here https://t.co/xb3hscLYM7 — Falkirk Council (@falkirkcouncil) December 2, 2019

Larbert Village Primary School

St Bernadette's Roman Catholic School

Stenhousemuir Primary School

Larbert High School

St Mungo's High School

Nurseries

Inchlair Nursery

Larbert Day Nursery