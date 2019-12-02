The STV leaders debate will take place on December 3rd at 8pm with leaders for the SNP, Labour, Conservatives and Liberal Democrats all taking part in the televised General Election debate.
The debate, which will be broadcast for an hour, will see party leaders questioned by STV's political editor Colin Mackay, who will be hosting the event.
Who is taking part in the STV Leaders' debate
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Richard Leonard, Jackson Carlaw and Willie Rennie are all expected to take part.
The Scottish Greens are the only political party with seats in the Scottish Parliament who will not be taking part in the debate.
The Brexit Party and UKIP - who are standing in 15 and seven Scottish seats respectively - have also not been invited to take part in the debate.
Although the decision was criticised by the Greens, STV is planning a series of interviews with party leaders, which will include those from the Brexit Party and Scottish Greens.
It is the first time Scottish leaders from the SNP, Conservatives, Scottish Labour and Liberal Democrats will clash, with another debate on December 10 on BBC Scotland. The BBC debate will be presented by Sarah Smith.
