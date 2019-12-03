GLASGOW is bursting with fantastic things to see and experience. This is an ideal time to pursue the vast range of outlets making their own mark on the city’s bustling reputation. From unique gift shops, markets, restaurants, and venues to fantastic activities including city tours, ski and watersports centres, and escape rooms, there’s plenty to experience…

ABode Glasgow

ABode Glasgow is set within a coveted spot on Bath Street in the heart of the city, just a short walk from shops, unique neighbourhoods, an impressive foodie scene, and a lively nightlife. A classic 19th century townhouse, the hotel reflects the city’s own modern renaissance, combining striking traditional architecture with contemporary design. Guests are welcomed into a quirky, characterful building that boasts a unique cage lift, an impressive central staircase of polished granite, stained glass windows and golden ‘lion rampant’ etchings which line the walls of the corridors.

Each of the 59 spacious, stylish guest rooms have been designed to breathe new life into original architectural features including wood panelling, stained glass windows and lofty ceilings. Every room offers a distinctive style with quality and comfort at their core, complete with a luxury bed and contemporary ensuite bathrooms.

Drop into Brasserie Abode, on the hotel’s ground floor, day or night for relaxed, bistro-style dining in elegant surroundings. The all-day menu combines hand-picked classics and hearty comfort food. Generosity and value come as standard – Sunday lunch comes with all the trimmings, sides are never held back on, and every cocktail is served up with moreish nibbles.

Kick off Christmas in style this year with a festive lunch or dinner at Brasserie Abode. From 25th November – 24th December, enjoy an elegantly presented, totally delicious festive menu with all the trimmings for just £15 for a two-course lunch, or £18 for a two-course dinner. Dishes on the menu include ‘Beetroot-cured salmon with a fennel & orange salad’ to start, ‘Roast turkey with chipolatas, cranberry sauce & all the trimmings’ for main and delicious puddings include ‘Milk chocolate mousse with salted caramel & honeycomb’. Choose from the extensive international wine list, then sit back, and enjoy the atmosphere in the chic brasserie.

Facebook: @ABodeGlasgow (www.facebook.com/ABodeGlasgow)

Twitter: @ABodeGlasgow (twitter.com/ABodeGlasgow)

Instagram: @abodehotelsuk (www.instagram.com/abodehotelsuk/

www.abodeglasgow.co.uk

Cafe India

If you’ve still not booked your Christmas night out, head along to the famous Curry Karaoke at Café India.

Or if you're looking for a break from the Christmas shopping? Then head along to Cafe India in the heart of Glasgow’s Merchant City, where you can relax with friends and family.

Cafe India offers a unique dining experience. Set in this vibrant area of Glasgow, the restaurant presents constantly evolving menus and a carefully matched wine list. The restaurant is one of Glasgow’s oldest Indian restaurants and prides themselves on their menu. Their Executive Chefs have worked in 5 star hotels and restaurants in India and work hard to create only the best dishes for you to enjoy.

Alternatively, book a night of Karaoke entertainment in their Merchant Suite complete with full Indian Buffet (a European menu can also be provided on request) and features Karaoke with DJ.

Perfect for Hen/ Stag parties, anniversary's, weddings, birthday parties, student nights and larger group bookings, Cafe India can accommodate parties of up to 150 within this exclusive area with its own private bar and dedicated waiting staff. With prices starting from £26.95 per head for a minimum of 15 people, head along and enjoy a night with a difference.

29 Albion Street, Merchant City, Glasgow, G1 1LH

Tel 0141 552 5115

Email info@cafeindiaglasgow.com

www.facebook.com/cafeindiaglw

www.twitter.com/CafeIndia87

www.instagram.com/cafeindiaglasgow/

The Classic Grand

The Classic Grand - everyone has a memory or a perception of it. The building opened over 150 years ago, before converting to the ‘Grand Central Cinema’ in 1915, and a few years later became an ‘adult cinema’. During its history it’s also been an arcade however in present day, it’s the event hub of Glasgow.

Hosting everything from festivals to weddings, intimate gigs to club nights it really is a ‘hidden gem’ in Glasgow.

The venue on Jamaica Street has recently welcomed acts including Howard Donald, Judge Jules, Louise Redknapp, Dappy, 5ive and 911.

With the venue being nestled between Wetherspoons and McDonalds on Jamaica Street, you’d be forgiven for walking past as it’s easy to miss. However, The Classic Grand has something happening most nights of the week and caters for all tastes.

Since the takeover in 2015 the events have been more varied. The rock-gig nights still exist, but you can now turn up on the odd night and find some of Glasgow’s up and coming artists. Or why not go along and join in on the much-loved family fun rave which takes place five times a year. If that’s not your taste, then there’s plenty of film festivals, burlesque nights and more to entertain their loyal following.

Hosting some of the biggest club nights and attracting some of the most famous names in music and comedy, the Classic is now the go-to venue in Glasgow.

In the heart of the city, just two minutes from Glasgow Central Station, and minutes from all major bus routes, The Classic Grand is accessible for everyone - you can even take over the lounge for your work night out.

If you’re out in Glasgow, you should check out what’s happening. You won’t be disappointed.

For more details, check out their contact details below:

www.classicgrand.com

www.facebook.com/TheClassicGrand

Tel 0141 847 0820

Celino’s Partick ​

It was a cold night in November, six years ago, that Celino’s donned their glad rags to attend the inaugural Scottish Italian awards.

In that time, the business has changed dramatically – one deli/small restaurant on Alexandra Parade to two deli/restaurants, including Celino’s Partick with 120 covers.

The event itself never fails to impress – the nervous excitement, the glamour, the ‘friendly’ competition. And the sense of achievement and pride in winning has not dulled over the six years that they have competed.

In 2013, Celino’s Alexandra Parade picked up an award for Best Bistro, Best Bistro and Chef in 2014 and Best Trattoria in 2016. They were delighted to, once again, pick up the award for Best Trattoria this year as well as runner up for Best Pizza Chef Scotland & Northern Ireland. It is a testament to the loyalty of their customers who continue to support us year after year and the commitment and hard work of all the staff.

Celino’s Partick picked up the Best Deli/Café award in 2018. The focal point of the Partick unit is the 12 metre deli counter, filled with some of the very best cheeses and charcuterie that Italy has to offer. Customers often comment on the ‘treasure trove’ feel of the deli and that’s especially true at this time of the year as all sorts of Christmas goodies fill the store from floor to ceiling.

Celino’s Partick had another successful night at the awards this year, winning runners up awards in three categories – Best Restaurant, Best Deli/café and Best Team. Once again, tribute to the fantastic staff who ensure that our customers receive the best quality food and service throughout the year. Roll on next year.

www.facebook.com/celinospartick/videos/1996861147062949/

COLAB

COLAB was created to bring a new kind of shopping experience to Glasgow.

With a focus on providing a space for retailers, entrepreneurs and local creatives for them to work together to help each other grow and thrive. Taking up the ground floor space in the Glaswegian landmark - The Savoy Centre, COLAB aims to create a community surrounded by the ethos of collaboration over competition.

With a variety of businesses including everything from Laughter Yoga to a Photography Gallery and indoor skateboarding park - COLAB’s aim is to integrate this new generation with the already established traders of The Savoy.

This holiday season brings you Christmas @ COLAB - a robust calendar of events helping you to truly shop local and shop independent. From the 11th-22nd December, you can catch the 12 Days of COLAB Christmas Market - a full 12 days showcasing their existing traders as well as introducing some of the best independent businesses Scotland has to offer. With lots of freebies for kids, as well as live music and entertainment from some of Glasgow’s finest performers and DJs, there’s something for everyone this festive season.

COLAB’s newest wellness concept, The Joy Room, will also be hosting a variety of events and activities for all the family. Kicking off with their weekly Christmas Cinema Club, where families can come together to enjoy an intimate screening of some festive favourites and rounding off the season with their Kids Christmas Ceilidh - Santa will also be dropping by to join in the fun.

Also launching this December is Cafe COLAB - bringing a new Glaswegian patter inspired menu - “The Suave Sav” haggis toastie being the firm favourite. COLAB’s delicious haggis based concept is in collaboration with long standing Savoy tenant James Campbell Butcher. COLAB’s new space offers a stylish yet cosy hangout spot where you can enjoy Scottish scran, lounge on velvet bean bags and take advantage of the free super fast WiFi.

www.facebook.com/colabscotland/

www.instagram.com/colabscotland/

The Corona Bar & Kitchen

Shawlands welcomed back an old and familiar name to Glasgow recently when new owners took control of The Butterfly and The Pig on the corner of Kilmarnock Road and Langside Avenue. The bar has stood on that corner since 1912 and was historically known as The Corona until 2015. In its latter years The Corona bar was hardly a jewel in Shawlands’ crown, with a less than glowing reputation. The news of a takeover by the owners of The Shed who planned to expand their Butterfly and The Pig brand South to Shawlands was widely welcomed news.

Fast forward to Autumn 2019 and the venue changed hands once again, this time to a Southside couple with a view to give Shawlands a community bar and kitchen worthy of this historic corner of Shawlands.

Southsiders born and bred, the new owners are locals to Shawlands and the bar and restaurant scene. They currently operate a popular city centre live music venue and have both managed and operated venues in and around the Southside most of their working lives.

When asked about their newest venture the owners said: “This is such an iconic building and an integral part of Shawlands’ history so when it came to choosing a name, it could ever only be The Corona. We added Bar & Kitchen because this is not going to be the old Corona pub of the 90’s. it’s a place for families and friends to meet, celebrate and relax, a real reflection of Shawlands today. In terms of looking back, the name is merely a nod to the distant past, it wouldn’t feel right branding this building with any other name when locally it’s still fondly referred to as The Corona.”

With the bar having big plans for the future with new menus, entertainment and family events, come along to this vibrant, buzzing bar and see for yourself.

The Corona Bar & Kitchen

1039 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow, G41 3YF

www.facebook.com/CoronaBarAndKitchen

Glasgow Music City Tours

Glasgow's music scene is world famous and, since 2015, Glasgow Music City Tours have helped people explore it with their guided walks.

By visiting existing venues and disturbing the ghosts of former performance spaces, the tours tell the story of the artists who have stayed, played and made music in Glasgow, the UK's first UNESCO City of Music.

The tours are led by enthusiastic musicians, fans and writers who encourage guests to share their stories of memorable gigs.

As well as private tours, Glasgow Music City Tours run three scheduled tours every Saturday from Easter until the end of the season.

The Merchant City Music - Past and Present tour tells the tale of the area's major music venues from Barrowland Ballroom to Britannia Panopticon via the City Halls, Old Fruitmarket, Mono and the 13th Note.

Starting at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall and ending at King Tut's, the Music Mile tour takes in the sights and sounds of the city centre. Dive bars, divas, dance halls and the Conservatoire all give up their stories. Of course, the long gone but never forgotten Apollo is responsible for many a colourful tale.

Folk music fans will love the Scottish Trad Trail package which Glasgow Music City Tours run with Mharsanta restaurant. Combining a folk-music themed walking tour with dinner and live folk music, it's a great way to enjoy an authentic taste of Glasgow's folk culture and music along with a delicious dinner.

Whether you are a big fan of Glasgow's music or simply keen to see your city in a new light, Glasgow Music City Tours will strike a chord with young or old.

And our gift vouchers make great presents for the music lover in your life.

glasgowmusiccitytours.com/

www.facebook.com/glasgowmusiccitytours/

Glasgow Ski & Snowboard Centre

In the heart of Bellahouston Park, Glasgow you will find a fantastic club which has been on the go since 1981. Glasgow Ski & Snowboard Centre is at the forefront of British Snowsports as it provides progression from Beginners to Competitive Level.

The club has produced several national team athletes over the years, some who are currently thriving on the International stage. Open to Non-Members, everyone is welcome and there is much more than Skiing on offer.

The Club offers Skiing and Snowboarding lessons all year round for all levels from beginner to performance levels for individuals, families, community groups, schools and more.

Also available are their popular birthday parties, school holiday programmes, tubing sessions, a cosy clubhouse café serving up a great cup of coffee and snacks, a newly built ski store stocked full of maintained rental equipment, a top of the range ski and snowboard servicing department and a meeting room that is available for hire. It truly is a hidden gem and well worth a visit in order to get involved in Snowsports and create memories and friendships that will last for years to come.

Check out their website for more info www.ski-glasgow.co.uk or for enquiries and bookings call the office on 0141 427 4991.

Maia Gifts

Maia Gifts is an award-winning Glasgow gift store that is packed-full of unique and quirky gift ideas. It’s one of the few unique independent stores now found on the high street and has a very special vibe that you’ll feel the moment you walk in the door.

The collection of over 2500 products has been hand selected by the owners Samantha and Soni and you can immediately see that the items they stock are a little out of the ordinary. From lovely sentimental gifts and cute homewares to hilarious novelty gifts that are guaranteed to make someone’s day, you are sure to find the perfect gift here no matter who you are buying for.

Celebrating ten years in business this year, the store has become a little shopping haven in the heart of Glasgow just a short walk from Buchanan Galleries.

Make your Christmas shopping simple this year and pop along to Maia and see for yourself why this gift store has been rated as one of the Glasgow’s best for five years running.

If you’re on the hunt for quirky Secret Santa Gifts or fun Stocking Fillers, then you need to check out their great offerings – with prices starting from as low as £1.99 there is something for every budget. Their team of elves are always on hand to help you select the gifts that will be a definite hit with family and friends on Christmas Day.

If you need some inspiration with your Christmas shopping, then head over to their brand-new website www.maiagifts.co.uk to see the range of goodies they stock. They offer fast home delivery, or ‘click and collect’ for convenience.

21 Bath Street | Glasgow | G2 1HW

Tel 0141 333 1356

info@maiagifts.co.uk

en-gb.facebook.com/MaiaGiftsGlasgow/

twitter.com/maiagifts

www.instagram.com/maiagifts

www.pinterest.co.uk/maiagifts

Park Lane Market

Park Lane Market is a local pop up market situated in the thriving Southside of Glasgow. Running every first and last Sunday of the month, it hosts an extended range of traders varying from artisan makers and crafters, to chefs and bakers bringing the best street foods and treats to the market and provides a platform for them to showcase their creativity and products.



The Market, run by Lewis Andrew and Harry Olorunda, has been a launching point for a few hidden gems around Glasgow who have progressed from a pop-up business to an established brand.



A great few examples of these are listed below:



• Kohi (@kohiglasgow), which is Glasgow first Poke Bowl place with a new shop in Cadogan Square.

• EAST Coffee (@east_coffeecompany) who originally started doing popups and now have a shop on Duke Street.

• And closer to home, Deanston Bakery (@deanstonbakery) offering some of the best sour dough bread, has found success with their bakery on Deanston drive.





Park Lane Market will be hosting extra markets in the run up to Christmas with December dates as follows: 14th and 15th of December, each of these dates bringing a different group of local independent traders, with lots of gift ideas on offer.



They will be showcasing MASA Street food (@masa_streetfood) a new exciting street food venture from Glasgow, Jaldikatessen who are a staple at the market bringing vegan curry to the streets, and with mulled wine you will be sure to have a great time there.



Open from 11am-4pm Located at 974 Pollokshaws road, G41 2HA

www.facebook.com/ParkLaneMarket

www.parklanemarket.co.uk

Pinkston Watersports

Situated in the beating heart of Glasgow City is Pinkston Watersports centre – Scotland’s only artificial white-water course.

If you’re looking for something to get your adrenaline pumping, or just looking for something a bit different, then head along to Pinkston for kayaking, stand up paddle-boarding, canoeing, white water rafting, and more. Right in the heart of Glasgow.

Operating as a social enterprise Pinkston not only provides experiences for the thrill-seeker, but also works with a strong social purpose providing opportunities to groups from all backgrounds and abilities.

Clean water, warm showers, and changing facilities are waiting for you…

For more info or to book contact info@pinkston.co.uk or go to www.pinkston.co.uk.

Riddle Rooms Glasgow

If you’re looking for something fun to do with your partner, family, friends or work team, look no further. Riddle Rooms has some of the best escape rooms Glasgow offers, right in the heart of the city centre.

With seven different escape games, everyone finds what they’re looking for:

• The newly refurbished Spy Room is the best-loved by families.

• Mystery Room is a couples favourite for a mysterious date-night.

• Burns Room takes players back to the ‘70s with its retro interior and offers an extra challenging game for 3-8 players.

• Amnesia Room is a multi-room, hospital themed game for teams of 2-6.

• Dark Room is one-of-a-kind as it’s played in complete darkness.

• Party Room is an amazing choice for kid’s birthday parties - it hosts up to 14 Secret Agents (9-14 years), with optional snack time and party bags.

• Mansion Room, Scotland’s largest escape game, can have your 18-strong team play all together. Celebrate birthdays, stag or hen-dos, or take your work team for some out-of-the-box team building activity.

• Riddle Rooms also offers tailored corporate experiences from meeting room bookings to corporate team development sessions and recruitment centres.

Riddle Rooms is a strong choice for escape games in Glasgow thanks to their outstanding customer service, seamless booking process and of course the unique, challenging games, the perfect combination of cool tech stuff, atmospheric design, intriguing storylines, proper brain teaser riddles and some keys and locks for the good old sense of achievement all throughout the games.

Get locked in Glasgow’s escape rooms, solve a twisted mystery and find your way out in 60, 75 or 90 minutes.

Top Tip: Grab a gift voucher and get yourself sorted for Christmas with a creative, experience-gift that everyone can enjoy.

35 Bath Street, G2 1HW, Glasgow, UK

Tel 0141 237 1960

www.riddlerooms.co.uk

www.facebook.com/TheRoomGlasgow

Sunshine No.1

Are you looking for lovely and unique gifts or the perfect gift for Christmas? Then look no further than Sunshine No.1 where you're guaranteed to find a warm and friendly welcome in this independent art and gift shop.

Absolutely every item in the shop has been lovingly designed and crafted by artists and makers who live in Scotland.

Opened in 2015, Sunshine No.1 specialises in showcasing the best of Scottish design. You can find something for everyone and for all budgets - from original artwork and prints to jewellery, ceramics, kid’s clothing, candles, skincare and many more lovely things, all of which has been made in Scotland.

Some of their favourite items include iconic artwork from local artist, Ross Muir, deliciously smelling candles from Shetland based Mella, Harris Tweed & Liberty print collars from Rarebird Designs from the Isle of Lewis, funky silver jewellery from Judith Kenny and Cubby’s Midge Salve, made in Mount Florida – guaranteed to keep those pesky midges at bay.

You can also find regular, exciting pop-ups and workshops from guest small business including portrait drawing, vintage spectacles, terrariums/houseplants and jewellery making.

1043 Cathcart Road, G42 9AF (just beside Hampden – free parking available)

Facebook www.facebook.com/GlasgowSunshine.number1

Twitter www.twitter.com/sunshine_no_1

Instagram www.instagram.com/sunshinenumber1

The Prancing Stag

New to the Glasgow Restaurant scene, The Prancing Stag is an independent family-owned and run establishment in the heart of Jordanhill.

Under the guidance and inspiration of their head chef, their kitchen team enjoy preparing modern Scottish food with international inspiration. Using fresh and seasonal Scottish produce, great care has gone into their menu which they hope cater to all tastes and occasions.

Perfectly located for a meal before a match, concert or event, The Prancing Stag is just a 25 minute walk to Scotsoun Stadium (home to Glasgow Warriors) and is on the doorstep of Jordanhill Train Station (7 minutes to the Scottish Event Campus, 10 minutes to Glasgow Queen Street and 11 minutes to Glasgow Central).

Their “PS” front of house staff strive to create a relaxed and friendly atmosphere where you can enjoy a meal with family, friends or colleagues. They would like their guests to have the best possible experience and are happy to discuss anything that would make your visit easier, more relaxed, more enjoyable or extra special. The restaurant layout lends itself to both quiet intimate tables and space for larger groups to enjoy.

They like to think their restaurant has the type of ambiance they as a family like to enjoy when dining out; quality food, wine and service in a relaxed atmosphere without being pretentious. And it’s always nice to see the staff having a chat and a laugh with the guests, and similarly neighbouring tables chatting to each other (which, being a neighbourhood restaurant, they get quite a lot of).

So come on down to this new hidden gem and see what all the fuss is about!

The Prancing Stag

1A Ashwood Gardens | Jordanhill | GLASGOW G13 1NX

www.theprancingstag.co.uk

Instagram @ThePrancingStag