THE father of London Bridge terror victim Jack Merritt has hit out at politicians, saying his son would be "livid" that his death was being used to further an "agenda of hate".
David Merritt from Cambridgeshire asked for his son’s death not to be used to justify introducing "even more draconian sentences" on offenders in a heartfelt tribute to him.
He tweeted: "Don't use my son's death and his and his colleague's photos to promote your vile propaganda. Jack stood against everything you stand for - hatred, division, ignorance."
In an article for the Guardian Mr Merritt explained his son would be “seething” that his death, and his life, were being used to “perpetuate an agenda of hate he gave his everything fighting against".
He added: "Jack believed in the inherent goodness of humanity and felt a deep social responsibility to protect that. Through us all, Jack marches on."
Yet political reaction to the terror attack did feed into the election campaign as Phillip Lee, the former Tory Justice Minister turned Liberal Democrat, accused Boris Johnson of a "desperate politicisation" of the London Bridge attack and using the “Trump playbook”.
This was denied by Robert Buckland, the Justice Secretary, who stressed: “I do think we need to pause and get the tone of this debate right.”
Meanwhile, police said a second convicted terrorist Nazam Hussain, 34, had been recalled to prison due to a suspected breach of his licence conditions after scores of criminals were vetted following the London Bridge terror attack.
