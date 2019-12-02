The woman who accuses the Duke of York of having sex with her when she was just 17 says he was ‘raining sweat’ the night she danced with him, after meeting him for the first time in Belgravia, in London.
Virginia Giuffre claims she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted billionaire sex offender who took his life while awaiting further charges. She says she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew three times including twice in Florida when she was below the state’s age of consent.
Speaking to Panorama on BBC One in her first UK TV interview, Ms Giuffre called on the British public to “help me fight this fight”, as it emerged that five women who allege they were victims of paedophile Epstein are calling on Andrew to give a testimony in their civil court case. They claim the duke saw people being given massages at Epstein’s homes.
Prince Andrew has denied the allegations and claimed in a previous disastrous interview with the BBC’s Emily Maitlis that he did not witness or suspect any suspicious behaviour during his visits to Epstein’s homes in Florida, New York and the Caribbean. He also claimed that he could not sweat due to an overdose of adrenaline in the Falklands War when he was shot at in 2001.
Meanwhile Ms Giuffre told last night’s Panorama that a photograph of Andrew with his arm around her waist was genuine. The Duke had previously suggested it may have been doctored or faked.
