The woman who accuses the Duke of York of having sex with her when she was just 17 says he was ‘raining sweat’ the night she danced with him, after meeting him for the first time in Belgravia, in London.

Virginia Giuffre claims she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted billionaire sex offender who took his life while awaiting further charges. She says she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew three times including twice in Florida when she was below the state’s age of consent.