THIEVES have targeted the site of a statue of popular countryside broadcaster Tom Weir.

Donations posts were broken into and funds earmarked for maintaining the statue and its associated picnic area, on the shores of Loch Lomond, were stolen.

The Balmaha Bay statue was unveiled in December 2014 to mark the 100th anniversary of Tom Weir's birth.

Broadcaster, writer and climber Mr Weir died in 2006 aged 91.

A public appeal raised more than £70,000 for the raising of the statue and the redevelopment of the picnic area.

Sandy Fraser, of the Oak Tree Inn, which looks after the site, said the theft was "very sad news" and had set back fundraising efforts.

He said a nearby coffee shop and cottage had already been targeted by thieves this year.

The site costs about £5,000 a year to maintain.