Former Rangers owner Craig Whyte is to release an autobiography which its publisher claims will expose “the previously untold story of greed, corruption and scandal at the heart” of the club.
Called Into the Bear Pit, the book is full of “startling revelations” provided by the man who was “at the very centre of the storm”, Birlinn said in their blurb.
Mr Whyte, 48, purchased the Ibrox side for £1 from David Murray in 2011.
But Rangers later fell into administration over a £9 million unpaid tax bill. The club struggled to find a buyer and liquidation followed.
Mr Whyte was later charged with fraud in connection with his Rangers takeover.
However, he was acquitted by a jury after a trial at the High Court in Glasgow in 2017.
Birlinn said Mr Whyte “was put on trial where he faced the full might and resources of the Government for his role in the downfall of the club”.
It added: “Although he was ultimately acquitted of all charges, he had to endure years of false accusations from some media outlets and multiple death threats from obsessed fans.”
The book will be released on Valentine’s Day 2020 –the eight anniversary of Rangers’ administration.
