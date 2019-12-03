Bomb disposal squads have set up an exclusion zone around Scapa Flow following the discovery of a torpedo near the wreckage of a historic vessel.

READ MORE: Orkney services at Scapa Flow for German fleet

The German warhead was spotted by survey workers carrying out a study near the HMS Royal Oak on Monday afternoon and is understood to have the fuse and explosive ordnance intact.

HeraldScotland: HISTORY: The HMS Royal Oak was torpedoed at anchor.

A 500-metre exclusion zone has since been set up by coastguard authorities while they wait for Royal Navy Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams to arrive on Thursday.

READ MORE: Sperm Whale washed up on Scottish beach had 100kg 'litter ball' in stomach

The Royal Oak was attacked by a German submarine in 1939, leaving more than 800 people dead.