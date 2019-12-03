Bomb disposal squads have set up an exclusion zone around Scapa Flow following the discovery of a torpedo near the wreckage of a historic vessel.
READ MORE: Orkney services at Scapa Flow for German fleet
The German warhead was spotted by survey workers carrying out a study near the HMS Royal Oak on Monday afternoon and is understood to have the fuse and explosive ordnance intact.
A 500-metre exclusion zone has since been set up by coastguard authorities while they wait for Royal Navy Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams to arrive on Thursday.
READ MORE: Sperm Whale washed up on Scottish beach had 100kg 'litter ball' in stomach
The Royal Oak was attacked by a German submarine in 1939, leaving more than 800 people dead.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.